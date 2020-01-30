Holodnitsky called the salary of prosecutors of SAP
In the Specialized anticorruption Prosecutor’s office announced a competition for the prosecutors office. Wages for these jobs amount to 75 thousand hryvnia.
This was stated on January 28, Deputy Prosecutor General, head of SAP Nazar Golodnitsky in an interview with Radio NV.
“Now a contest (for the posts of prosecutors SAP). What we will attract? First, competitive salary – about 70 thousand UAH per month without bonuses and allowances. With them plus or minus 75 thousand. That is, there is something to work,” he said.
According to the Holodnitsky in SAP is an additional set of prosecutors in 11 jobs, which will be held under the new rules. Holodnitsky stressed that competition for work in SAP a passing grade in knowledge of the law will be even higher than in the attorney General’s Office, thus requirements and wages is also higher.
Head of SAP also added that he had asked attorney General Ryaboshapka here to increase the staff by half, i.e. up to 70 employees, but they added only a few vacancies. Just SAP now, according to the Holodnitsky work of 35 prosecutors.
We will remind that itself Nazar Golodnitsky received for the December salary in the amount of 211 thousand hryvnias.