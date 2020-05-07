Holyfield called the condition of the third fight with Tyson (video)
The legendary “Oldies” – Evander Holyfield (left) and Mike Tyson
57-year-old American former undisputed champion in hevewae Evander Holyfield, who announced his return to Boxing, spoke about a possible fight against his compatriot, the former absolute champion in the same weight category 53-year-old Mike Tyson.
“I am ready to fight with Tyson. But I must offer a large amount of money. I would have gone to fight with the man, not knowing what he was going to do” – quoted by Evander Forbes.
“I was prepared for his return. I can go into battle against any opponent over the age of 50. If you’re 50 or older, you may not be able to defeat me.
It all depends on how much money I would have offered a rematch with Mike,” added Holyfield.
According to the same Forbes, in his 26-year Boxing career, Holyfield earned over $ 200 million., including 30 million dollars. for the first fight against Tyson, which took place in November 1996 and ended with the victory of Evander in the 11th round TKO.
The rematch, which took place a year later, brought Holyfield 35 million. however, such a fee Evander had to lose in that battle of the ear.
Meanwhile, Holyfield seriously preparing for his return to the ring.