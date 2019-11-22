Home alone: the dog destroyed the office of a veterinarian where it was left overnight (video)
The network has become a popular video shot in the office of one of the American vets. The dog that had been left on the night in the room, somehow managed to get out of his cage and made a real defeat.
When the vet came in the morning to his workplace, there was chaos — everyone was scattered, upside-day, torn papers were scattered on the floor. And the culprit of all this ugliness with a slightly ashamed, but quite innocently sitting on the top shelf, it is unclear as to climbing. “Oh, hi. What are you doing here?”, says the vet.
“She was hurt, very scared, but was so sweet… but This situation helped us to take steps to ensure that this does not happen again and to ensure our patients were safe… the Cage was securely locked, but it turned out to be smarter and smarter cells our office!”, — said the vet.
Video amused users. “How the hell am I doing? I’m trying to escape from the monster, which made this whole mess!”, wrote one commenter.
See also: a Recipe for eternal youth: the dog is forever a puppy due to illness.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter