Home alone: what will you do if you have to isolate themselves
USA and most countries in the world fighting the pandemic coronavirus, introducing quarantine measures. People are urged to isolate themselves and avoid contact with others.
But sitting in four walls — it is sad. For fun, everyone is their own program. ForumDaily interesting to know what have fun in quarantine or our readers plan to spend two weeks, if I have to isolate themselves (you can choose up to three response options).
What would you rather do in quarantine?
-
to read books
-
to work from home
-
watch movies
-
don’t know yet(a) of this
-
to clean, disassembling accumulated over the years, piles of things “and suddenly come in handy”
-
to do crafts with their hands
-
exercise
-
pass a training course
-
to play computer games
- Add your answer
РезультатыPoll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
- to read books 50%, 2 votes 2 votes 50% 2 votes – 50% of all votes
- watch movies 25%, 1 vote 1 vote 25% 1 vote – 25% of all votes
- to work from home 25%, 1 vote 1 vote 25% 1 vote – 25% of all votes
- pass a training course 0%, 0 votes голосов0 0 votes – 0% of all votes
- to play computer games 0%, 0 votes голосов0 0 votes – 0% of all votes
- to do physical exercise 0%, 0 votes голосов0 0 votes – 0% of all votes
- to clean, disassembling accumulated over the years, piles of things “and suddenly it is useful” 0%, 0 votes голосов0 0 votes – 0% of all votes
- it is not thought(a) about 0%, 0 votes голосов0 0 votes – 0% of all votes
- to do crafts with their hands 0%, 0 votes голосов0 0 votes – 0% of all votes
Total votes: 4Голосовало: 2 March 17, 2020 March 24, 2020× You or from your IP already voted.
If you are still undecided, we have collected several options for a fun-filled leisure from the comfort of home:
- to go on a virtual tour of the Museum or theatrical performance;
- improve your knowledge through free online courses from the best universities in the United States;
- advice from ForumDaily how to spend the quarantine with use.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
