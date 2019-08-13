Home among strangers: leopard lull the lions surrounded him and fled (video)
After the video, which the Buffalo bravely repulsed lions his wounded brother, in a network there was another interesting videoscan of the animal. In the Kruger National Park in South Africa managed to capture how the leopard got out of a very unpleasant situation. Guide Kerry Balaam wouldn imprinted, like a leopard suddenly surrounded by lions.
As writes the edition Latestsightings first found him flirting with each other lion and lioness. The couple chased hiding behind the rocks the leopard, joined by others, and soon the fugitive found himself at the centre of pride. Aware that not stand in the battle, the leopard, though not ceasing to growl and showed signs of cat obedience: lay, pinning his ears and lowering his head, showing her that doesn’t want to join the fray, and recognizing the superiority of the opponents. At some point he even rolls on his back, exposing his most vulnerable spot — the stomach.
In the end the lions lose interest. The leopard enjoys the moment and quickly runs into the bushes to save your life. Lioness sluggish start to the chase, which quickly terminated. The rest of the day the lions, according to Kerry, spent in slumber on the rocks.
Read also: Leopards fighting over a wild boar: the victim took the opportunity and escaped.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter