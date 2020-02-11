Home Depot is hiring 80,000 employees: how to get seasonal work
Home Depot prepares staff for the spring rush, according to Yahoo.
Network of shops of home improvement plans to hire 80 000 seasonal workers. Jobs will be spread across 2,000 stores across the country and 100 distribution centres.
Spring for Home Depot — the equivalent of holidays for postal service UPS. Shops create your range of people tired of winter: by focusing products outdoor purpose, products for the lawn care, landscaping and similar projects.
In the spring of 2020 the company plans to hire as many employees as were employed for the last 2 years.
Employment of 20% of the existing workforce, the company has some logistics problems. So, Home Depot in the spring of 2019 has launched its own technology hiring, which allows candidates to schedule interviews. According to the company, about a million people have used this system.
To apply for a seasonal job, visit the job site Home Depot or HOMEDEPOT send word to number 52270.
“Technology are at the forefront of everything we do at The Home Depot, and this includes taking care of our employees, — said Tim Hourigan, Executive Vice President, human resources. — We continue to invest in technology to help the candidates to control the path and to recruit new staff members to our family faster than ever.”
