Home matches of “Barcelona” began last season, the most visited in Europe
Fans of “blaugranas” at camp Nou
“Barcelona” has topped the list of football clubs in total attendance among teams in the European leagues last season, informs “Sport-Express” with reference to the report of UEFA.
As noted in the report, the total number of viewers who visited the camp Nou in the Spanish League in the season 2018/19, amounted to 1.44 million
Second place went to “Manchester United” (of 1.42), the third spot is occupied by Borussia Dortmund (1,37), completing the top five Bayern (1,28) and real Madrid (1,15).
In the report there was a place, and Kiev “Dynamo”, which is in the category “Record growth” took 5-th place (+91 thousand spectators).
And the first place in this category took the Greek PAOK (+172 thousand), also in the Top 5 on the positive dynamics of the attendance entered Barcelona (+171), the Roman “Lazio” (+118) and the Greek “Olympiacos” (+106).