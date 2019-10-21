Home matches of Ukraine for Euro 2020 called for a significant number of viewers
The National Team Of Ukraine
Ukrainian team for the tour to complete the selection won first place in their group and went out on Euro 2020.
The team of Andriy Shevchenko completed the home part of the qualifying tournament.
After four home matches of the matches of the national team visited 166 900 fans.
Most popular expected was the final home match held in Kiev on NSK “Olympic” against Portugal 66 thousand spectators.
During the matches in Lviv against Serbia and Luxembourg was slightly more than 34 thousand fans, and the game in Kharkiv with Lithuania came 33 thousand
Recall, Ukraine will finish the selection of the away match in Serbia on the 17th of November.