HOME RECIPE TO CURE COUGH AND PNEUMONIA: FASTER ACTING AND MORE POWERFUL THAN ANY COUGH SYRUP
Most cough medicines contain dextromethorphan, or DXM. It is widely used as an active ingredient in many cough medicines, and the majority of people do not know about its dangers to health. In fact, this mix is so dangerous that could be deadly for children. This is one of the most common causes of death of children from drugs and countless visits to emergency departments. All parents need to know that about 10% of children do not have the proper enzymes necessary for proper metabolism of DXM, which leads to dangerous consequences.
According to the FDA food and drug administration, children and babies under 2 years should not be given OTC cough and cold medicines because they can cause serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.
The ingredients used in our recipe is simple, cheap, readily available and completely natural. These common ingredients such as honey and thyme, work in synergy to create a powerful tool for cough, cold, and pneumonia. Thyme, for example, relaxes the muscles of the bronchi and trachea, helping to open the airway. Ginger, on the other hand, is a powerful anti-inflammatory and expectorant. Turmeric is also extremely beneficial. In fact, the use of turmeric for cough is one of the most popular home remedies for cough. Its antibacterial and antiviral properties is the best remedy to treat coughs and colds. And honey will help soothe a sore throat as well as the effective cough remedies.
Ingredients:
1 packet green tea
1/3 teaspoon thyme
1/2 teaspoon ginger root (grated fresh)
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
2 teaspoons raw honey
the juice of half a lemon (or 1 drop lemon essential oil).
Preparation:
Put the tea bag, thyme, ginger, and turmeric in a large bowl with boiling water.
Let stand for a few minutes.
Strain.
Add honey and lemon juice.
Drink and enjoy!