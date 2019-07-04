Home remedies to restore skin to its original color
Vitiligo — a disease in which the skin loses its original color. Experts told about what products or tools will help.
Papaya. Exotic fruit papaya replenishes the body’s supply of melanin cells. For proper use, apply slices of papaya on the area of skin where the color has changed.
Red clay. It is rich in copper, which can be used in the treatment of vitiligo. A tablespoon of ginger juice mixed with red clay and the resulting paste apply to the skin.
Stress management. Stress worsens various disorders. It would be wise to choose an effective practice to reduce stress levels. It can be yoga, socializing with friends and even a healthy diet.
Sunscreen. The sun’s rays contribute to the rapid progression of vitiligo. Do not place your body under the sun, protect skin with creams and wear concealing clothing.
Water from copper kettles. Copper has long been used in dealing with vitiligo. If you can get a copper kettle or jug, use exactly the same water bowls.
Basil leaves. Possess anti-ageing action and antiviral effects and stimulate the production of melanin. Mix the lime juice with the Basil leaves and apply directly on the skin.