Homeless Russian woman sang in metro Los Angeles, became famous and made a fortune (video)

The network was viral video homeless woman singing in the metro Los Angeles Aria from the Opera by Giacomo Puccini.
As it turned out, it was a 52-year-old Emily Samorka is a professional musician, which 28 years ago emigrated to the U.S. from Russia. She first gave lessons on the violin and piano. Then her health deteriorated.
She began to earn a living playing the violin in the streets, but the tool, which cost 10 thousand dollars, was broken by some vandal who attacked Emily.
The last two years, the woman was forced to live on the street due to accumulated debts for an apartment and medical care. She slept where it is necessary — for example, in a cardboard box in the car Park.
Her singing took video of a police officer. The video immediately became a sensation, and his character was called “Soprano of the metro”. After the identity of the woman became famous in her favor was announced the collection of funds. The total amount of donations has exceeded 50 thousand dollars. And now, as it became known to TMZ, the woman was offered a lucrative contract. Producer Joel diamond, who was nominated for a Grammy, wants to record with her hit crossover of classical and electronic dance music.
5 Oct Emily will sing in the opening quarter, Little Italy in Los Angeles at the invitation of one of the members of the city Council.
Currently Samorka lives not on the street and in the hotel.
