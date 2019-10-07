Homeless singer from Russia, which is “found” in metro Los Angeles, first came on the scene and…
Homeless singer from Russia Emily Samorka, which became famous after the September 26, her singing in the metro Los Angeles recorded on video and posted online, first appeared on the scene.
52-year-old immigrant sang the same Aria by Puccini at the opening quarter, Little Italy in the suburb of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This job offered her by one of the members of the city Council Joe Buscaino.
Speech by Emily, which caused excitement among the audience, showed almost all American TV channels.
The woman thanked the audience for their attention and reminded of the difficult situation with the homeless in California.
Emily is not a professional singer, although she learned to play different instruments. In the near future she hopes to expand her repertoire.
As previously reported, the well-known producer Joel diamond, who was nominated for a Grammy award, offered her a contract and wants to record with her hit crossover of classical and electronic dance music.
Meanwhile, in favor of Emily has already collected donations in excess of 72 thousand dollars.
