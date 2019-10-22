Homemade Golden mask will exchange your 50 years 35
Literally 2 times made, and all friends are already begging you to give the recipe.
A simple recipe that will rejuvenate you for 10 years or more. Just try it yourself!
Sometimes you meet people who managed to deceive the age. Typically, those who is good looking even in his old age, have a clear mind and a special, very powerful energy.
I’m always happy for such meetings: it is nice to see a man who did not waste in vain, but made the effort and lives every day fully. Live each day with dignity and grace until old age. Perhaps this is happiness…
Home rejuvenation
Description of a simple procedure, which will be now a question came to me as a trophy as a result of conversation with a woman that won age. My mom’s employee of Geneva Tadeusza already 84. But the appearance…
She is full of dignity, slender, her gray hair look like fashionable coloring from the salon, and wrinkles are something special. It seems they are, like all grandmothers, but these lightweight, almost invisible. I can describe her appearance because I admire her sincerely.
Geneva Tadeusza said that started making masks in his youth, when she was 25. Then she was a nurse, and someone from the doctors advised me to use ginger for the face. Weird? Perhaps even frightening, because it is a very hot product. But what is the effect!
The Golden mask of ginger and turmeric
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp fresh grated ginger root
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp turmeric
Cooking
1. Mix finely grated fresh ginger root, honey and turmeric. Apply on face for 10 minutes. Don’t worry, if there is a slight burning sensation, this is a warming mask. Thanks to the warming action improves circulation and smoothes out wrinkles!
2. Wash away the mask with warm water. It is good if you get wet litografom juice after this mask. Pomegranate contains incredible amount of antioxidants and fruit acids, the skin after this wipe will be very soft.
This is not a required part of the procedure, rather, additional enhancing effect of ginger and turmeric. Pomegranate juice use fresh, make it from a small amount of pomegranate and then apply.
Rejuvenation in house conditions is possible without complex cosmetic procedures and super expensive drugs! Let us examine in detail why these ingredients the Golden masks are effective and how they affect the skin.
What’s the secret to a homemade Golden mask?
1. Ginger
The ginger gives the skin elasticity, leading her tone. Getting on the skin, ginger as if it awakens from sleep, stimulating krovoobrascheniya in the deeper layers of the skin. Due to this, the complexion becomes more healthy and bright, the skin begins to Shine. Sagging leaves, flatten a little and deep wrinkles.
Ginger nourishes the skin with vitamins and improves its protective properties. The skin is not so sharply to react to changes in temperature and other external stimuli, will improve the barrier function of the skin, if you carry out the procedure regularly.
If you have dry skin, don’t worry about that burning ginger more it will desiccate. On the contrary, the ginger will help to deeply moisturize the skin, miraculously, saturating it useful microelements.
2. Turmeric
In turmeric contains ascorbic acid. Due to its effects on the skin begins active production of collagen. Also present in turmeric Niacin, which helps restore damaged skin cells.
Turmeric brightens! Paradoxically, vigorous powder of yellow color whitens even dark spots, tightens pores and leaves skin velvety. If you’re worried that turmeric will give the skin a yellowish tint, wipe the face after washing with lemon juice it will remove the yellowness.
Any stains will be removed and pomegranate juice, which was written above. In addition, ginger mask is preferably done in the evening so in the morning you won’t see traces of magic turmeric on the face.
3. Honey
Honey, which is part of this homemade mask is not an optional component. It contains polyphenols that slow down the oxidative processes in cells and stops aging as well as zinc, slows aging and removes any inflammation.
The honey combined with ginger and turmeric will not only lighten and rejuvenate the skin, but also removes defects. For example, small scars. Facial rejuvenation at home has many additional bonuses!
Even the fuzz on the face will become thinner, the hairs above the lip does not become, because ginger is capable of this: its burning power will destroy the hair follicles, completely unnecessary on the face.
Common questions
1. At what age do Golden mask?
The mask is useful for women of any age, the earlier you start to do it, the better. If the procedure of rejuvenating your home will do more Mature woman, she will notice faster result, because on its face the time has left its mark.
But younger women will also be satisfied toning, moisturizing and lightening effect of the mask. Mask is suitable for women with any skin type, for each type of skin it has a healing effect.
2. How soon will samethen the result?
After the first application, and this is no joke. Immediately after washing, many women say that the person as though refreshed, looks more fit. After the third application of the mask starts the process of regeneration in the deep layers of the skin, wrinkles gradually disappear.
3. How often can I do the mask?
Three times a week. This is the optimal number of treatments, if you do mask it three times, the effect is obvious. The skin will have time to relax and updated, because between the applications will be breaks.
4. What time is best to do a Golden mask?
The evening is suited for. Under the influence of ginger skin will be steamed, because well after the procedure not to go outside especially in the cold season. Also good for those that can no longer apply cosmetics to the skin which undergone the procedure natural rejuvenation.
5. Paint any of these DIY gold mask my skin yellow?
No, not paint. In the recipe provided the perfect amount of turmeric, it has a positive affect on the skin, but it will not stain it. If you have very fair skin, you may notice a light slightly yellow, but it goes away quickly after washing. Will also help the skin of lemon or pomegranate juice.
6. Are there any contraindications for use of this mask?
If your skin is too sensitive, you can hold the mask on the skin a little less, such as 5 minutes. The effect will still be. But this is only the case if the skin really is different excessively sensitive, in other cases it makes no sense to reduce the time of the procedure.
If the skin are spider veins, also should keep the mask a little less. Although many women noted that ginger strengthens blood vessels, so that sprocket will soon disappear if you do mask regularly.
7. In some cases, the mask can not be used?
If the skin has open sores, damaged, the mask must not be used: burning the ginger will cause a feeling of intense burning.
Try to make this homemade mask once in a while, you will become her fan for years! I wish you young in both body and soul, as well as good health. Show her friends this informative article.
