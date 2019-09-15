Homemade ointment of heaviness in the legs and pain in the joints
Cooked very easy! If you are concerned about pain in joints, feeling of heaviness in the legs, old injuries etc – this blend will replace expensive creams and gels.
Need.
300 g of alcohol,
1 bottle of camphor alcohol (10 ml),
1 bottle of iodine (10 ml),
10 tablets of the ordinary dipyrone.
All thoroughly, to insist in a dark place for 21 days, and you can use it.
Cures all: radiculitis, arthritis, arthrosis, osteochondrosis – everything connected with joints, bone and muscles.