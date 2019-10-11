Homemade turtles provoked an outbreak of acute infections in 13 States
An outbreak of Salmonella, which affected at least 21 people in 13 States linked to pet turtles. About it reports the Center for control and prevention (CDC).
At least seven people hospitalized in the outbreak of Salmonella in Oranienburg. At the time of writing the news of deaths are not registered.
“Epidemiological and investigative data indicate that contact with pet turtles is a likely source of this outbreak”, — stated in the message of the CDC, published on Wednesday, October 9.
12 out of 17 surveyed said they had contact with the turtle before he is sick. This further confirms the suspicious link.
Six cases have been registered in California. Illinois, new York and Washington state recorded on two cases of infection. Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, new Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont have also recorded one case, according to the CDC.
“Patients reported contact with different types of pet turtles, long which does not exceed four inches (10 cm),” said officials.
The U.S. administration on control over foodstuff and medical preparations “banned the sale and distribution of turtles with a carapace length of less than four inches as Pets.”
According to the CDC, turtle droppings is often the source of Salmonella bacteria. These microbes can spread to other areas in the tank or habitat of a turtle.
“People can get sick after touching a turtle or anything in their habitat,” reads the CDC. Officials warn turtle owners not to “kiss and hug” reptiles.
The disease can be prevented if:
- Wash hands thoroughly;
- To clean the habitat of the turtles;
- To prevent its free movement in locations where food is prepared.
Infection of Salmonella can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps. According to the CDC, the disease is often difficult to tolerate for older people and infants. In the US, Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses per year.