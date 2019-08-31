Honda Freed compact MPV has got a stylish cross-version
Compact MPV Honda Freed few people know outside of Japan, but at home he is very popular.
For three years, local motorists are offered the second generation model, but now the manufacturer has decided on a scheduled software upgrade.
From its predecessor novelty is only new bumpers, a modified grille, other exterior lights and hood. But the interior of the car changes bypassed.
After the restyling of the Honda Freed will retain the same engine range: a-liter 131-strong “aspirated” and is paired with a CVT and hybrid powertrain. The latter is based on the same-liter-motor of lower power (110 HP), combined with a 30-strong electrovoice and seven-step “robot”. The drive can be both front and complete.
Already in “base” updated compact MPV can count on electronic security system Honda Sensing. Its membership now includes the auto-brake function when reversing, the driver accidentally ran over an undetected obstacle.
In addition, the range of Honda Freed has become richer by off-road modification of Crosstar. Car like that gets plastic overlays on the bumpers and rocker panels, a redesigned grille, silver exterior mirror housings and roof rails. In the car, which may have three or two rows of seats, boasted seats with combination upholstery.
In sale the updated Freed will appear in the middle of October. For the latest compact MPV in the basic version of the home market will have to pay 17 $ 700.