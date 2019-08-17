Honda introduced an updated version of the hatchback Civic
The American branch of Honda announced a program update for the “piatigorski” Civic — though the volume of completions for car 2020 model year was quite small.
Externally, the updated hatchback Civic for the American market from the previous version is not easy to distinguish. The car has redesigned bumpers, slightly changed grille, appeared tinted head optics and alloy wheels new design — what do restyling without them?
A set of Civic trim levels remained the same, but their equipment was revised. For example, the top version Sport Touring was more efficient led headlights and a 6-speed “mechanics” as an alternative to the CVT, and the complete EX now has a driver’s seat with eight electrically adjustable along with the steering wheel in a leather sheath. Also, the developers say about the improved noise isolation of all versions of the Civic.
Petrol turbo”four” with a volume of 1.5 l in American Civic hatchback remained unchanged and develops 176 and 182 horsepower depending on configuration. Prices in the United States for the updated Civic starts from 22 580 dollars.
Soon Honda needs to declassify the updated Civic for the European market — apparently he’s also limited to a modest restyling.