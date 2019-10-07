Honda Marine released the luxury yacht
The cost model starts at $ 300,000.
Honda Marine has entered into an exclusive agreement with SanJuanYachts. The cooperation was presented to the boat SJ32, which was presented at the International exhibition of shipbuilders 2019 (IBEX).
Luxury fishing boat is beyond the scope of traditional craftsmanship and even includes some details of the Honda/Acura. In addition to two-stroke engines VTEC, SJ32 comes in a custom orange-red color, inspired by the Acura NSX. SJ32, however, much more expensive than the car is actually twice the cost from 300 000 to 450 000 dollars, depending on equipment.
Returning to the engines, Sj32 is equipped with two motors Honda Marine BF250 Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST) with electronic control, with a capacity of 250 horsepower. The total capacity of the boat is 500 horsepower.
You can build your own boat and set her Honda Marine BF250, but SJ32 — the only boat designed for Honda engines. And with these motors SJ32 can reach the speed of 88.5 km/h.
In addition to powerful engines, SJ32 has a luxury design and multiple functions for sport fishing. Standard equipment of the model includes open decks, special hardtop with recessed lighting, speakers and glove boxes of Meukow high pressure compact folding and swivel faucet Scandvik, hatches for fish boxes to port and the right sides with cast bins for storage, and the exact same parts from glass, stainless steel, teak and bronze.