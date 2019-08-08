Honda NSX presented at the render images
Creating a new version of the car that became a legend, not an easy task.
Many criticize the current NSX for the too obvious similarities with a typical mid-size car on the market. Independent artist Matteo Mariuzzo presented, what would be the new NSX, if Honda drew inspiration from previous generations.
Judging by the render, the concept is very similar to the first NSX and absolutely different from the current car. In particular, the cockpit is located far in front, and the rear lights look original, but slightly improved and supplemented with LEDs.
Rendering of Mariuzzo shows the front panel with simple lights without a pronounced grille, because it is not fulfilling its primary function — the engine is in the rear. According to experts, the experts of the Japanese brand made the right move by starting with a clean slate. Undoubtedly, the first Honda NSX was so perfect that even after years it looks quite decent.