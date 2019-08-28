Honda plans to create a new platform for increasing reserve their cars
To meet the stringent requirements for electric vehicles to date, Honda is forced to create all necessary conditions for comfortable operation of their electric vehicles, so the reserve should be significantly increased.
It is planned to create zones, which allows to use this mechanism in the following models of the Japanese company.
The appearance of electric cars will also be different from the usual thanks to the new accessories.
Engineers from the company’s plan to significantly change the whole structure of the car. Replacing the motor and the battery is able to power the rear wheel in place in a fixed place.
However, the majority of the dimensions will remain the same, such as body width and ground clearance. The company also will improve the structure of the driving “green” vehicles, where the engine is located in front of the body.
It is expected that this platform will have significant differences, which in our time is not in the system of electric cars Asian companies.