Honda unveiled the teaser compact Jazz
October 17, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The Japanese automaker first time presented a teaser image of its compact model Honda Jazz/Fit, which will be premiered in a week.
Honda released a shadow image of a teaser to preview their new Jazz. The caption says that this will be one of those new “hybrids”, which already have with company. Honda says the new Jazz “redesigned so that the passengers were in his heart,” but also “raise the bar in terms of comfort and pleasure driver.”
Honda also announced that it will present exciting new Jazz/Fit in exactly one week, on 23 October at the motor show in Tokyo.
And while the company started an advertising campaign and promises to conduct a preliminary review of the product next week in Amsterdam.