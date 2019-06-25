Honduras vs Salvador live streaming free: preview, prediction
Honduras – Salvador. The forecast for the match of the Golden Cup (06/26/2019)
El Salvador has every chance to get out of the group, but for this he needs to gain points in the game with Honduras on June 26 – we considered the probability of such an outcome in our prediction. Who will be stronger?
Honduras
The national team of Honduras probably hoped to compete for the exit from the group, but the first two rounds for the team of Fabian Coito became a real failure. In the first round, Honduras, contrary to all forecasts, lost 2: 3 to Jamaica, but it was not possible to take points in the second round – this time 1: 0 Curaçao’s team was stronger. Thus, the chance of leaving the group Honduras lost.
Salvador
The national team of Salvador , unlike its current rival, shows high-quality football in the tournament – Carlos de los Cobosa has four points after two rounds. First, the Salvadorans beat 1: 0 Curaçao, then played on the zeros of Jamaica, leaving themselves excellent chances to qualify from the group.
Statistics
El Salvador has not lost to Honduras in the last two matches – a draw and a victory
Honduras has not won any of the last six matches – four losses and two draws
In the last eight matches, Salvador scored six wins
Forecast
The national team of Honduras has no chance to compete for the exit from the group, therefore, with the motivation it may have serious problems today. This will certainly try to take advantage of Salvador – he will obviously bet on attacking football and will try to snatch three points, which are guaranteed to send him to the playoffs.