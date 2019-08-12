Honey, seaweed and 5 more products that will stop hair loss
Often hair starts to fall excessively. It seems that the comb remain whole strands. This may indicate a number of illnesses, but do not immediately sound the alarm and to look at serious ailments. Fortunately, often the cause of hair loss is poor nutrition.
What you need to eat to less hair fell out and was strong and healthy, said the doctor-triholog Anna Sergeeva.
— By improving your diet to restore your hair for a month and a half. I suggest to my patients is required to have 7 products, — explains the expert.
- Salmon
Protein hair is very useful. It plays an important role in the production of keratin (the main component of hair). Is useful fish, because it also contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins that very useful for the skin and hair.
- Honey
Honey is rich in zinc, iodine, iron, copper and vitamins of group B. These components to normalize the sebaceous glands, prevent hair loss, strengthens the follicles retain hair color and make them shiny and durable. Just remember that honey loses much of its beneficial properties when heated. Therefore, in tea it cannot be added.
Trichologist Anna Sergeeva also recommends honey as a remedy for local use. It is useful to make a mask. Both in pure form and in mixture with other components (olive oil, lemon, egg, onion, milk, burdock oil, brandy, castor oil, aloe)
— Suggest this mask, which is easy to make at home. You will need 1 tablespoon honey, 2 tablespoons of onion juice, 1 egg yolk, 2 tablespoons of olive oil. All components should be mixed and the resulting mask should be applied on the hair roots and gently massage. Then put on a shower cap and leave mixture on hair for 30-40 minutes. Can wrap head with a towel. By the way, masks are better if you warm them with a Hairdryer. Most importantly, to a stream of air was not too hot. This mask is recommended to do 2 times a week for a month, — said the doctor.
- Nuts and seeds
These foods are rich in fatty acids that are beneficial to the hair. Recent studies have shown that people who daily eat walnuts and flax seeds for six months said that their hair began to feel better. 90% of the subjects decreased hair loss in 86% of the hair began to grow faster, at 87%, the hair has become thicker and denser.
- Spinach
Studies show that women who suffer from hair loss have significantly lower levels of iron and vitamin D2 than the average for the age group. Spinach is a good choice, as it boasts a high content not only of iron but also of vitamin C, which, in turn, facilitates the absorption of iron. Mix spinach, dried on a dry pan (this will activate their beneficial properties) with hard boiled eggs and mushrooms, loaded with vitamin D.
- Oil
The most beneficial hair oils are: oil of pumpkin, coconut, rosemary, sunflower and grape seed.
Oil is good that nourish the hair throughout the length, helping to deal with different problems.
- Algae
Healthier hair helps Japanese kelp. If you regularly eat it, the hair condition will improve significantly in 3 months. Hair will become more voluminous, and thicker hair.
- Oysters
Good for hair and seafood. Especially experts identify oysters. They have a lot of zinc. This element helps the scalp to be healthy and the follicles of the hair strong. Zinc can also be found in eggs, green peas, wheat germ, oatmeal.