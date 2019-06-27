‘Honey trap’ for a spy: received 15 years for spying for the GRU officer Estonia spoke about his recruitment to the Smolensk ‘through rape’ (PHOTO)

Sentenced in February 2019 in Estonia to 15.5 years for treason, spying for Russia and passing classified data to the General Directorate of the General staff of the armed forces (GRU) 38-year-old major of the Estonian defense Forces Denis Metsavan gave his first interview. The major was engaged in espionage for more than 10 years, during which time he received a reward in the amount of 20 thousand euros.

Already in custody, Metsavan told about his life as a spy in an interview with one of the oldest and respectable literary journals of The Atlantic States.

Upon entering the interview room, the convict trembled a little – “in prison it’s cold,” he explained. But, having in custody for six months, Metsavan seemed healthy. Speaking with a reporter, Denis sometimes looked out the window that overlooked the street in the centre of Tallinn. It was the same room in which Medevac interrogated hundreds of hours of staff Department of defense police (KAPO), subordinated to the Ministry of internal Affairs of Estonia. He sat on the same chair, still testifying, what national security secrets he gave to the Russian intelligence service. Matsevas fully confessed, said the Estonian intelligence service everything he knew, with whom and how met, how it was transmitted GRU that he received in return. Says Metsavan, for it is a chance at least to redeem himself before the country and his family.

Metsavan grew up in the historically Russian-speaking lasnamäe district in Tallinn, and since his parents was Russian, knew little about Estonia. “I didn’t even know the words of the Estonian national anthem,” admitted Dennis. However, he wanted to be a part of the Estonian community and so joined the defence Forces of Estonia, which ultimately helped him to integrate. According to Metsavere, military service attracted him because he wanted to be like the stars of the American fighters – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chuck Norris.

Speaking about why he started his double life as a Russian spy, Metsavan, said that it all started in the summer of 2007, when he went to visit relatives in Smolensk, where his aunt lived.

There, along with his cousin Dennis went to a nightclub, where he met an attractive girl. First, there was the flirting, then dancing until closing and in the morning they were in bed in some room with sauna. Waking up and deciding that the girl should not think that all that was before was just for sex, Denis quickly got dressed and went to buy flowers. “I couldn’t leave her money, because she was not a prostitute,” explains Metsavan. When he returned, he laid the bouquet at the bedside of the sleeping girl, and then went home to relatives and went to bed.

“When I woke up, I went to town. And when I got out of the car, two men in plain clothes, posing as police officers, asked for my documents, and then accused of raping the girl,” – he said.

In response to his words, that all this is nonsense, and they were wrong, men showed Mettawas signed by the girl’s testimony, in which she blamed his recent acquaintance rape.

Citizen of Estonia was threatened with 15 years in a Russian prison and taken to the police station. There one of the men in civilian clothes took out a digital camcorder and its screen showed how Mettawas has sex in bed with “the victim”. Everything happened so fast and was so stunning that the citizen of Estonia even thought to ask for a lawyer or demand to call the Embassy of his country. His head was occupied by only one – with the thought that he will soon go to prison for 15 years on false charges.

But then people in civilian clothes “said could solve this problem, but I have to go meet them and start to cooperate.” At that moment Dennis realized that he was in development on the most “pleasant” of all active measures, the GRU in “honey trap”:

That day Matsevas agreed to work for Russian intelligence, by signing required documents, and in return got “freedom”. Demanded of any information not asked about work in the defence Forces of Estonia, and simply removed the handcuffs and released without giving any instructions.

He recalls that the first time upon returning to Estonia was very worried, but nothing happened. This continued for a year – nobody called, nobody came outside. Metsavan already started to forget what happened in Smolensk as a nightmare.

In the fall of 2008, when the recruited agent calmed down and got used to the idea of who he now is, he came into contact. When Matsevas in the morning out from home in Tallinn, approached the man and asked in Russian if he remembered what happened in Smolensk, and that he made a promise to cooperate.

The first meeting with the curator from GRU was scheduled for December 2008 in Saint-Petersburg. His name was Anton. The meeting took place at the safe house where Anton long asked Denis about his personal life, career, questions relating to the armed forces of Estonia – how many anti-aircraft guns from the army in Estonia, if he can show on the map their locations. “That was weird,” recalls Metsavan, noting that the answers to most questions of “Anton” can be easily found on the Internet. After the meeting, Metsavan got my hands on a small amount of money which was only enough to cover the costs of travel from Petersburg.

The first gear is absolutely not secret information that could not cause any harm to Estonia, a little reassured Mettawas – he didn’t feel a spy. “Anton” became the permanent curator of the Estonian agent. During the following years they met many times – Estonian handed him more and more important information, and in return received money.

Remembers Metsavan, several times he wanted to finish his covert work for the GRU. But then Anton spoke about his family. No, he did not threaten openly, but was just wondering how is the flower business Denis’s mom, how is dad’s health, simultaneously giving to understand that he knows everything about his family. “He never said directly that something could happen to my parents if I ceased to cooperate – says Metsavan. But it was clear that this is what will happen.”

If Anton knew almost everything about Metsavere and his family, Metsavan about the “Anton” – almost nothing. Neither his real name nor his position, nor place of work. Denis did not even know what the Russian intelligence service works Anton himself.

It was only understandable that “Anton’s” military background that followed from the manner of his conversation. He was keenly interested in not only military matters, with Estonia and with Ukraine and Georgia – countries which went Metsavan as an officer of the defence Forces, a specialist in artillery.

Over the next decade of his military career Matsevas are constantly in contact with the GRU, revealing all the more meaningful information for Russian intelligence. He reported the details of the cooperation of Estonia with its allies in NATO, particularly the US and the UK, reported about their weapons, ammunition and manpower hosted in Estonia.

Military knowledge Medevac was especially useful to Moscow, because at that time Estonia was not marine or air force. Anton wanted to know about the U.S. actions not only in Estonia but also abroad. “The United States was the main interest,” says Metsavan, without going into the interview in detail, since over the course of his conversation with a reporter of the magazine The Atlantic constantly watched employee of the Department of defense police (KAPO) of Estonia.

In 2012 Mettawas was sent on a mission in Afghanistan, in Helmand province, and on his return was appointed to the General staff of Forces of defence of Estonia. Dennis gained access to the national defence strategy of the country. Although this access was limited through it began to pass important military documents.

In the summer of 2013 at the meeting with “Anton” in Saint-Petersburg Metsavan spoke again that he intends soon to leave the military and “exit game”, as it was beginning to feel that may be disclosed. Then Anton was stunned Dennis, saying that his “friends” had already contacted his father – Peter Solinym – and he agreed to help security services in exchange for money.

This occurred while Mettawas was in Afghanistan. The GRU agents come to the island of Russian, where the father lived Mettawas with his second wife and her parents. Always considering himself a Russian, an Estonian citizen Peter Wolin did not hesitate when he was asked to help the Russian intelligence service. Moreover, it was not free, and in exchange for the payment of treatment of the father of his wife. So the father of Matsevas also took part in this operation. And Denis continued to work for the GRU, sending secret information and documents.

From Volin on the island Russian were not at all confused, but in 2015, he returned to Tallinn and became a courier, handing GRU a secret information obtained by his son in the main headquarters of the Estonian defense Forces. The fact that after the “seizure of Crimea” Estonian military personnel were forbidden to visit Russia, father Denis was to go to St. Petersburg instead.

By 2015, Metsavan became fairly well-known figure among the Russian-speaking residents of Estonia, he often appeared on Russian TV shows, gave interviews, telling about the defense of Estonia and the NATO maneuvers. He was invited to schools and universities, where he lectured about patriotism and democracy, telling students about the threat of Russian propaganda and calling to do military service. The life of Mettawas was going on – he married, had a child…

At the end of summer 2018, one misty September morning, Metsavan got into his car to get a young son to kindergarten. It was supposed to be the first day of the son in the kindergarten, the child never wanted to go there. Father was able to persuade him, only after promising ice cream. When Denis returned to the car, pushing a son in kindergarten, he called his wife to tell how it went, started the engine and went to work.

He drove a few meters when the car was surrounded by black vans without number plates. Mettawas was pulled over and arrested on charges of espionage.

“I was ready that I would be arrested. I thought about it a thousand times. I just didn’t know where, when and how it will happen,” says Metsavan.

According to Estonian law, sentenced to 15 years, the traitor must serve two thirds of sentence before eligible for parole. By the time Metsamaa, who was at the time of arrest for 38 years, will be almost 50. Does he have any plans about when it will be released?

“I can only dream about it,” said Metsavan.

That happened to him, he never blames anyone except himself and believes that Anton and his colleagues at GRU was just doing his job. “When You buy a bottle of whiskey, and then unexpectedly become an alcoholic, then the fault is not whiskey,” says Metsavan.

According to The Atlantic, during the long interview in two days, it became clear that Metsavan not just a traitor and a spy. He is a very controversial figure with a double-identity: Estonian soldier turned Russian spy; ethnic Russian who loved and defended Estonia, but then betrayed her…

“On interrogations here in the Department of defense police (KAPO), I was asked what I would do if the war began with Russia. My answer was one I would fight for Estonia, says Metsavan. I understand it is difficult to explain, on the one hand, I can be a spy for Russia, and with another – to speak about patriotism on TV… One part of my identity – something I hate…, the other part of who I am.”

What secret data leaked GRU Denis Metsavan

Metsavan served in the Estonian army since 1998. He rose to the position of the General staff of the Defence forces of Estonia and participated in the drafting of plans for the defence of the country. Submitted to GRU information concerned military partners of Estonia’s NATO military infrastructure and cooperation with allies.

In November 2013 changed the structure of the defence Forces of Estonia. After the abolition of army staff the position of Mettawas was attached to the division fire support staff, which is located in the Department of operations. If earlier Metsavan engaged in quite a narrow area – development and control of the artillery front, the General staff he revealed state secrets to a new level.

According to the Charter, the operational Department of the General staff including those engaged in drawing up plans of national defense, planning exercises and military operations and cooperation with allies and mobilization.

Service Mettawas was focused on the development of fire support and the use of fire-building in the plans of defence of Estonia. Development in this area was rapid – during the service of Matsevas Estonia bought infantry fighting vehicles CV90 and started the process of buying self-propelled artillery K9.

Metsavan did not participate in the working group on K9, but he was doing 155-millimeter howitzers.

Estonian experts noted that the specifics of the weapons, obviously, was not the main object of interest of the GRU Russian intelligence were interested in other documents to which Mettawas had access. One of these areas – mobilization, Estonia has been repeatedly tested for sudden maneuvers in recent years. For exploration of this valuable data. As well as General defense plans and programs back and forth allies.

According to the commander of the Estonian defense Forces Riho terrace, Mettawas “caused to the defence forces and national security a very serious blow.”

The head of the Department of defense police (KAPO) Arnold Sinisalo said that the GRU had some data on the allied forces on Estonian territory; all sorts of military infrastructure and cooperation of Estonia with partners.

Russian Mettawas considered an example of successful

the integration policy in Estonia

Convicted for espionage in favor of Russia officer of the defence forces of Estonia major Denis Metsavan, Russian by nationality, was a long time example of a successful integration policy in Estonia.

He was born in Estonia in 1980. In 90 year she obtained citizenship, was serving in the Guard battalion, a year later, in 2000, he became head of the group in the same military unit.

Metsavan entered the Tartu higher military school of basic courses for officers of the army. From 2007 to 2009 studied in a magistracy on a speciality “military management”. In 2009 he defended his master’s thesis at the Academy of internal security on the subject “Methods of analysis of military operations, based on a simplified operational planning process”. In addition to studying at the Higher military school for three years took courses at the military school of the Finnish army. For several years he served in the artillery battalion chief of battery and the head of the artillery school.

In 2015, Metsavan received the rank of major, participated in the mission in Afghanistan.

In Estonia Mettawas considered as a role model among the Russian-speaking population. In 2016 he was one of the main characters in the book “Patchwork biography,” in which the officers of Russian descent told me about his life.

In April 2016 Metsavan involved in the transfer of Estonian television “citizens of the Republic”, where he criticized the policy of Russia concerning compatriots abroad. According to him, the rhetoric of the so-called defenders of the Russian-speaking population in Russia based on the fact that “somewhere imagined community that must be protected. My native language is Russian, I studied in Lasnamäe Russian gymnasium, so I double Russian. But I don’t feel that I needed protection (Russia). And so I came to protect it,” said Metsavan.