Hong Kong has managed to earn almost a million dollars on the Parking place
October 31, 2019 | News | No Comments|
He was not shy.
Johnny Cheung from Hong Kong (China) owned a really expensive property, which he managed to sell a record at a bargain price, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
The businessman had 4 Parking spaces, located next to the skyscraper “The Center”, which houses many offices.
Since around the tower there are only 40 Parking spaces, enterprising johnny could afford to seek exorbitant price.
Prior to that, he already sold 3 places and it brought him a lot of money, but the fourth was city’s record, the place gone for 969 000$. The businessman did not disclose the buyer’s name — we only know that this man is constantly coming to “The Center” and wants without interference to Park there your car.