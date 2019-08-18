Hong Kong is a new procession of protesters despite the rain and the prohibition by the police (PHOTO)

Loading...

In Hong Kong, large group of participants of anti-government rally gathered in Victoria Park, began the procession through the streets towards downtown, despite the rain and the prohibition by the police, reports TASS.

Law enforcement agencies agreed to hold a March on this route for security reasons, allowing the protesters to stay in the Park. In the districts of Causeway Bay and Wanchai closed, many restaurants and retail outlets. Tactics of the protesters was this: to collect on meeting so many people that they do not fit in the Park, and they succeeded.

The organizers of the rally of the Pro-democracy movement “Civil front for human rights” expects to collect at least 300 thousand people. It is expected that the number of marchers, which promised to spend peacefully, will be named later.

Among them was seen a prominent Pro-democracy legislators and activists, and opposition media Mogul Jimmy Lai, have close ties with the political elite of the United States. It is known that in early July he was received in Washington by Vice-President Michael Pence and Secretary of state Michael Pompeo.

“Free Hong Kong!”, “You give democracy!”, “No police violence!” songi gathered chanting. The police has so far refrained from responsories that tens of thousands of protesters in the rain moving through the streets of the city.

More than two months ago in Hong Kong, mass protests broke out against the initiated by the local authorities of the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration withdrew the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of protests.