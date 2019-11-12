Hong Kong police have used firearms against the demonstrators (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Clashes of anti-government demonstrators with police took place in Hong Kong on the campus of Hong Kong University, Chinese University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Polytechnic University. It is reported by radio station RTHK.

Clashes of protesters with law enforcement authorities in the territories of educational institutions began on Monday morning amid a city-wide anti-government protests. Protesters in masks blocked the streets near the universities and main entrances. Police used tear gas and started detention of active participants of disorders. According to student Union of Chinese University of Hong Kong, during the operation to restore order, police used rubber bullets.

“In the morning the radical protesters have built barricades in many locations in Hong Kong, they even threw heavy and large objects from the height of the roadway, creating a serious danger to road users. The rioters also threw Molotov cocktails at the objects belonging to the subway, have committed acts of vandalism against University premises. The police had to respond to the crackdown and mass arrests on illegal actions during police operations one of the police officers had used his service weapon, one man received a gunshot wound,” reads a police statement, quoted by RIA “Novosti”.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Medical executives are urged to refrain from protests on the hospital grounds. The leadership of the Hong Kong police denied the accusation that the guards were allowed to use live rounds to disperse and arrest demonstrators. According to them, the officers have strict instructions and orders regarding the use of firearms. Any shot needs to be justified by the critical situation that cannot be solved in any other way is simply impossible.

In addition, it became known that the demonstrators set fire to a man on a pedestrian bridge in a residential area of Hong Kong. The man complained against a group of protesting young people, arguing that they are not Chinese, but British. In response the rioters pointed out to him that he should leave Hong Kong. Then one of them threw the man an unknown liquid and set him on fire.

The man is in critical condition, in addition to numerous burns, he has a head wound. Police have confirmed receiving many reports about this incident.

Since the beginning of summer in Hong Kong held mass protests against the authorities ‘ attempts to approve the bill on extradition, which allows to give offenders mainland China. Opponents of the bill believe that it will undermine the judicial independence of Hong Kong and allow the Central government to deal with the opposition parties. The Hong Kong authorities announced the indefinite suspension of consideration of these amendments. But opponents of the bill remained dissatisfied with this and demanded to completely abandon the bill, continuing the protest.