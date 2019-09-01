Hong Kong protesters block the approaches to the airport (PHOTO)

Loading...

The movement of high-speed trains from downtown Hong Kong international airport Chek lap Kok on Sunday was aborted due to new shares of the demonstrators. Anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong are trying to block the road on the outskirts of the international airport Chek lap Kok, reports TASS with reference to local television. Groups of protesters blocked roads and intersections leading to air port, near the passenger terminal, erect a barricade. Police have not taken action to disperse the crowd.

As eyewitnesses tell, also seriously hampered the movement of vehicles on the bridge the Tsing mA bridge in the direction of the air port.

Previously, the operator of the railway network and the underground city Corporation MTR on its website announced the suspension of high-speed trains from downtown to the airport. Currently, the interrupted movement of trains in the opposite direction due to the discovery on the rails foreign objects.

The airport authority urged passengers to arrive early and to monitor changes in the flight schedule. According to the online scoreboard, some flights are already delayed. Was also closed one of the two car parks, cancelled a number of bus routes.

Currently, groups of protesters gather in front of the bus terminal in the airport area. They began to build barricades of trucks outside the building. Inside it, they can not get through the checkpoints allowed in only passengers with tickets.

Operator-railway Corporation MTR (Em-ti-ar) on its website announced the suspension of trains to the airport. In the opposite direction the trains run in normal mode with a ten-minute interval.

The Ministry of foreign Affairs advised Russian passengers in advance of arriving at the international airport. An appropriate warning has circulated on Sunday, the Department of the Situational crisis centre (DSCC) of the MFA of the Russian Federation. “The operator of the railway networks of MTR announced the suspension of the movement in the direction of Hong Kong international airport due to new shares of the demonstrators; traffic congestion; passengers are advised in advance to come to air port”, – stated in the message DCCC via Twitter.

Yesterday in some areas of the city have held many thousands of unauthorized protests by opponents of the extradition act, accompanied by riots. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators who blocked roads and staged arson, threw Molotov cocktails into government buildings, attacked police with bricks and metal bars. More than 30 people were injured, 40 were arrested.

Protests continue in Hong Kong for almost three months.On June 9 in Hong Kong began mass demonstrations against the initiated by the local authorities of the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery in mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam took the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of anti-government protests.

12 and 13 of August, thousands of protesters blocked the departure hall of the airport, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. For security reasons, the administration of the air Harbor on August 14, introduced a special mode of access to the terminal, passing back only passengers with tickets and staff.

All entrances to the building are exposed to barriers and monitoring points. For passage are required to present a ticket for a flight in the next 24 hours and the document proving the identity.