Hong Kong protests: demonstrators broke into the Parliament building
PHOTO : TASS / JEROME FAVRE/EPA
CHINA
In Hong Kong, several hundred people stormed the Parliament building. Protesters painted the walls with graffiti, hung the flag of the British Hong Kong era and ruined the portraits of former heads, TV channel “MIR 24”.
Inside are still activists, despite the request of the police to leave the building. Those who were outside Parliament, police dispersed with tear gas.
Started today’s protest peacefully. Tens of thousands of people came out to March in support of democracy in the administrative district. The event marks the anniversary of the return of Hong Kong under the jurisdiction of China. Until 1997 it was a British colony.
Recall that the protests in Hong Kong don’t stop with the beginning of June. Demonstrators opposed to the bill the local authorities for the extradition, which will enable us to judge of Hong Kong residents in mainland China. Many fear that this law will apply not only in respect of criminals. Under the threat there can be human rights defenders and opposition members.