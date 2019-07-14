Hong Kongers staged a new protest – now in a residential area (PHOTOS)

Thousands of Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday came on the next anti-government protest, reports TASS. This time the demonstration was first held in a remote residential area of Shatin in the New territories in the mainland of the city, according to RTHK television and radio.

The organizers have promised that the demonstration will be peaceful and calm nature. Hundreds of police are taking measures to ensure security along the route of the procession.

A month ago the city broke out in mass protests against the local authorities initiated the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation.

Opposition supporters are afraid that the innovation can be applied not only to defendants in criminal and corruption cases, but human rights defenders and poses a threat to democratic freedom in this Autonomous territory with special status.

Under public pressure, the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam announced the decision to remove the issue from the current agenda for an indefinite period, calling the bill “unsustainable”. However, this has not stopped a wave of protests.

Saturday night in another suburban residential area Sansui, located on the border with Shenzhen, was marked by clashes between police and demonstrators gathered to protest against the influx of visiting Chinese speculators, dealers.

Coming here as tourists, traders, buying in Hong Kong for resale on the mainland all sorts of duty free goods, from baby milk powder, to electronics and luxury items. Not to go far, they love the outlets in the border residential neighborhoods, causing irritation to local residents. Authorities on Sunday said that it had already adopted a number of measures at the border to solve this problem.

This week in various parts of the city there are so-called Lennon wall in support of democracy, plastered with bright leaves-stickers with protest slogans. Near them has been repeatedly noted clashes and skirmishes between Pro-democracy activists and their opponents who tried to disrupt or to set fire to posted labels