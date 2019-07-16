Hongqi appreciated your luxury crossover HS7
The company is called Hongqi prices and specifications new luxury crossover Hongqi HS7, the framework for which was borrowed from the Toyota Crown model 2010.
Among the main competitors of new items appear on the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5, which indicates a very ambitious plans Hongqi in respect of that premium cross.
Under the hood all-wheel drive Hongqi HS7 hides a three-liter 338-horsepower engine, combined with 8АКПП from Aisin.
The list of available options is wide enough and not enough in what concedes to the competitors already in the database new from Hongqi receives a proprietary complex of active safety systems, which included intelligent cruise control, camera circular video review, and auto-brake system and semi-Autonomous control.
In the car we can see the leather trim and wood, as well as three screens — one for “tidy” and two for multimedia.
The minimum cost Hongqi HS7 is 349 800 yuan. Over the top version of crossover will have to give 459 800 yuan.