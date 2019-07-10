Hope Meyher fans of spicy photo shoot

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

37-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman Nadezhda Meyher pleased svoimh fans with new photo shoot.

Надежда Мейхер порадовала своих поклонников пикантной фотосессией

She appeared before the camera of photographer Borodinoy Irina in the two different images and shared a small video where they showed how actually the process of shooting.

On one of the images Meyher captured in a bold red Trouser suit, black linen top, and gold sandals on stiletto heels. She poses lying on a chair with his head down, taking various sexual positions and in the caption wrote:

Надежда Мейхер порадовала своих поклонников пикантной фотосессией

“Somewhere in my state that I live day by day… Only instead of “soft chairs”, “wooden stool”. Of course, for hardened both physically and psychologically (internally Mature people), all these nuances are not a hindrance to move forward, to evolve, to overcome and to feel yourself a happy man,” reads the caption to the photo.

In another image of a star captured in a shiny cocktail dress, the focus in this way also made her beautiful neckline. Hope sudovy makeup, naturally tousled hair and beautiful earrings-studs in the ears.

Надежда Мейхер порадовала своих поклонников пикантной фотосессией

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.