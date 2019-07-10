Hope Meyher fans of spicy photo shoot
37-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman Nadezhda Meyher pleased svoimh fans with new photo shoot.
She appeared before the camera of photographer Borodinoy Irina in the two different images and shared a small video where they showed how actually the process of shooting.
On one of the images Meyher captured in a bold red Trouser suit, black linen top, and gold sandals on stiletto heels. She poses lying on a chair with his head down, taking various sexual positions and in the caption wrote:
“Somewhere in my state that I live day by day… Only instead of “soft chairs”, “wooden stool”. Of course, for hardened both physically and psychologically (internally Mature people), all these nuances are not a hindrance to move forward, to evolve, to overcome and to feel yourself a happy man,” reads the caption to the photo.
In another image of a star captured in a shiny cocktail dress, the focus in this way also made her beautiful neckline. Hope sudovy makeup, naturally tousled hair and beautiful earrings-studs in the ears.