Hope Meyher in a candid interview spoke about family life

| November 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

In a recent interview with Nadezhda Meyher talked about motherhood and about what men she met on the way.

Надежда Мейхер в откровенном интервью рассказала о семейной жизни

“I have seen too many men in the business giants of thought, and in his personal life turn into a child who begins to depend on you and tries to make you dependent”, – said Nadezhda Meyher in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine”.

All could change only one person – the businessman Mikhail Urzhumtsev.

“When I met, so to speak his fate – Mike, we had a very difficult period. Like my man, but how to find myself in this relationship? Over time, of course, I’ve learned that feeling that I have a family” – admitted the actress.

In 2012, the couple had a daughter Anya. Only her birth forced Hope to turn the page under the name “VIA Gra”. And after 3 years the couple had a second daughter Maria.

“I didn’t expect that I would become a mother of three children. I am incredibly happy, but I was not prepared. Did not expect that there can be such a mom, which is sometimes not even the right place. Mom who cares,” commented Hope.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr