Hope Meyher posed in a simple black dress
Hope Meyher lately in his Instagram publishes photos that are accompanied by sensual poetry, as his own writings and quotes of famous authors of the past. Subscribers are left wondering, what feelings captured ex-“VIA GRU”, but naidutsa that they are beautiful, because the lines in the posts about the hopes and miracle.
“You know what I want — always want? Darkening of OSVETLENIE, Transfiguration. The extreme point of someone’s soul — and his. Words will never hear, not say. Nebyvaev. Monstrous. The MIRACLE” — signed Hope the frame is a quote by a famous poetess Marina Tsvetaeva. And added a few hashtags — #parinacota, #nadagdagan, #of filozoficzny, #inspiration.
Subscribers appreciated the feminine look of the singer — concise little black dress and pumps in the same color, which emphasized the bright appearance of Hope. As the focus of the image stands a massive necklace of yellow metal.
- Goddess!
- Hope you are fine
- Perfect at all!
- You are incredibly spectacular
- Beauty
- This Wonderfulьная
- Yaskrava, no SLV
- Here it is happiness
- Muse
- And in these words the whole woman…