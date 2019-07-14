Hope Meyher Roman commented with Gorbunov
Hope Meyher in addition to his solo career, developing your own business and care for her husband and three children decided to try himself in a new role — actress in a Comedy series.
On his new role, the TV series “the affair” with Yuri Gorbunov “Great Vuiko” and fascination with the ballet star told the Studio “Sedanka z 1+1”.
Previously, the Internet is already shaken by news that Nadezhda Meyher was one of the main female roles in the Comedy series “Velik Vuyki”, which now takes the 1+1 TV channel. This spin-off series “Latest Moskal” in which the audience will see already known characters — Hutsul from the village “Velich Vuyki”. In the series, Hope got the role of a new lover of the protagonist — vuyka Ivan Petruk, played by Yuri Gorbunov.
The question is not whether jealous Katya Osadcha — the wife of Yuri Gorbunov, their “sweet couple”, Hope was intrigued: “I can tell you that it is not just us not jealous, she even blessed us! But the details revealed the audience is already in the TV series “Velik Vuyki”.
About behind the scenes of filming Meyher noted that the actors on the site a lot of joking, laughing and often improvise.
“It’s not my first role in a movie, but the first role of Comedy. I got this most of the paintings were dramatic, and the Comedy has its own specifics. But I’m a woman with imagination, so in the frame I try to improvise and add something from itself,” said Hope.
Also the audience of the program, the Hope talked about their Hobbies. So, according to Hope, after a long break, she returned to the ballet because it is the best way to enter the dance form. In addition, she takes French lessons. The artist says that for a long time performs songs in French, therefore, decided to improve their knowledge and pronunciation. “Everyone can get something cool when he is really like” — with enthusiasm meets artist.