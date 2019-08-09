Hope Meyher said lush bust daring neckline
Ex-“VIA Gra”, singer, fashion designer and actress Nadezhda Meyher a multi – faceted personality, and talented. Before she can surprise fans with his acting skills, as he won dance on Pointe, and her charm and charisma every time leads fans into raptures smooth, as well as wise and motivating words. The artist is pleased to share with followers thoughts and values, as well as arguments about the eternal.
Hope has published a new picture she has a radiant smile to his fans. We should also mention the depth of the neckline curvaceous beauties – a black dress with an original print and a peplum waist only emphasized her delicious forms and breast.
Under the star decided to talk to subscribers about happiness and ways to achieve it. As well as the ability to enjoy this blessed state.
“Of course, happiness depends solely on us, on our ability to see him, to feel, to hear. To hear happiness is our work, our fears, pain, joy. Happiness is certainly our patience, fortitude, the ability to wait for him, not subtracting turnovers on the way to that state, happiness, energy… And, of course, every being in this state need to remember all the feelings of smell… And of course to remember that overcoming the difficulties of their correct interpretation (and any difficulty can be turned to your advantage), bring us together with HAPPINESS, making us more balanced, wealthy,” explained Hope.
The singer was advised not to think about the transience of happy moments, and enjoy them.
“Do not think that it will end soon, because you have a whole life ahead of you to have a something new or forgotten “old” feel. Absolute illusion is the desire for the ideal, this absolute failure is the collapse. Such people always will be disappointed, these people always miss the opportunity to Be HAPPY. Love You! Be happy!” — graduated from the she inspiring post.
The commentators thanked Hope for her wise words and sayings, and could not ignore the appearance of his favorite, which they genuinely admire.
- How PRETTY you are!
- Ay Yai Yai! What a beauty!
- Just beautiful and elegant
- Beautiful woman
- Magic!
- Such a cool, bright! Good for you! Success in work!
- Gorgeous as always
- Beauty
- Magic light girl
- What a natural!
- Nadia, it Nadia! You look beautiful, manicacci charming!