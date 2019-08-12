Hope Meyher said luxury shape lace top
The singer conquered the sensual poems
Ex-“VIA Gra” Hope Meyher never ceases to please fans not only creative achievements and their beauty, but also delights fans with its creative potential.
This time Nadia has published in social networks his poems. According to the artist, her poetry, she does not give names it is interesting that you make your reader.
Heartfelt verse appeared in the official Instagram account Meyher. Hope noted that it was written in 2009.
“When silenced the steps of idle pleasures,
I’m not sure I’ll otmolit sins.
Armed with a high note, follow.
A white blanket covered yesterday’s thoughts
Slipping past the fun everyday…
Particles of the living, touching the ground,
You hear barely perceptible sounds
The moaning of the country of fools.
Calling to smile at fear,
Take the most courageous,
Promising to stay in sight.
To be the impetus to the destruction of weakness and ignorance,
Restoring the Trinity of all living things”.
But some poems Hope did not stop, she also posted a passionate photo in a white lace top. The caused a lot of compliments from fans of the artist they admire her beauty and sensuality.