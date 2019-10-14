Hope Meyher shone in a dress with a daring neckline at the premiere of the series “Velik Vuyki”
The star was demonstrated at the event a beautiful outfit.
In the cinema “Oscar”, the premiere of a 16-episode Comedy series “Velik Vuyki”, which gathered the main characters.
The film starred well-known characters from the audience “Ostannyoho Moskal”, as well as celebrities such as Nadia Meyher, Kateryna Osadcha Kateryna Kuhar, Ruslan Senichkin, Dmitry Kolyadenko, Eugene the cat, the bassoon and fozzie from the TNMK, Igor Swallow and Michael Poplawski.
The event Katya Osadcha was interviewed for the “social life”. One of the heroines of the new issue was Nadia Meyher. The singer appeared in a spectacular manner: in the green asymmetric top with floral print and daring neckline, a leather pencil skirt, black Moto jacket and black sandals on high platform and heel. Her neck was decorated with a pendant on a chain.
Nadia made his wavy hair and light makeup, highlighting eyes with a black pencil
Meyher in Instagram posted a photo with the creative producer and one of the main character Yuri Gorbunov.
Osadchaya was dressed in Burgundy velvet dress with white sleeves with floral patterns, decorated on the collar and red suede shoes. Your outfit is it complements the white Hoop on the head and earrings with stones.
We will remind, the premiere on the TV channel “1+1” will be held October 14 at 21:45.