Hope Meyher stressed curvy bodycon dress
Ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” still looks amazing.
At the time, Hope Meyher-Granovskaya was one of the sexiest women of Ukraine and Russia. The years go by and many former fans often speak about the fact that the singer has long been not as good as before. However, the pictures on the page and its not the fact that striking out is the best proof that they are wrong.
Over and over again, appearing in public or publishing a photo in Instagram, Nadia is a storm of emotions among the public. So, a few days in her personal microblog appeared a picture that has not left anyone indifferent. For photos of the famous babe posing in a slinky floor-length dress with a sexy neckline accentuates her nice curves. Say what you will detractors, and not the fact that is still looks very sexy!