Hope Meyher struck the perfect splits (video)
The actress is in great physical shape
Ex-participant of group “VIA Gra”, designer, singer, and more recently, actress Nadezhda Meyher is admired by fans of the flowery appearance and perfect physical form. In her youth, she studied dance, and even dreamed og a career ballerina. This did not happen, but being part of a group, the young artist showed their talents on stage — recently 37-year-old singer impressed fans archive video 18-year-old.
However, she still kept herself in great shape — for example, Hope can make a perfect side splits! On his page on Instagram the actress shared a video in which he boasted an impressive stretch.
In the video Meyher in black tights depicted at the Barre during ballet class. At some point, she stops at the mirror in an eye-catching twine.
Video: Nadezhda Meyher at ballet class (instagram.com/nadyameiher)
“With my strict teacher Natalia Donets way to say “go in deep splits.” Can safely trust this teacher like myself and their children”, — said the singer.
Subscribers left a lot of rave reviews shape and grace of Hope.
- Wow! Cool! Such a softness, elegance and flexibility! Straight like most to do!
- Hope You’re amazing
- A good stretching!
- Lovely lady bends like a snake
- Oh Nadya….well done
- Delight
- Super!!!
- You are very cool Hope
- Very cool! Nadia! It’s very cool!
- I’ll just say,Holy shit! Good for you!
- Competition Volochkova
- I’m surprised so many qualities in one woman