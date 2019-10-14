Hope Meyher told Osadchaya, as kissed her husband
The actress played the role of the beloved Gorbunova in a Comedy series.
Ukrainian singer and former soloist of group “VIA Gra” Hope Meyher told in an interview with Katya Osadchaya for “high life,” as she kissed her husband Yuri Gorbunov.
Meyher starred in the Comedy series “the Big vuyki” where he played a new love Gorbunova (Ivan Petruk). So during filming, they had to kiss.
Osadchaya asked the singer, did she ask her husband’s permission to film and kisses the frame with Gorbunov?
“In fact, the kissing we did it completely unplanned. We wanted to add a little pepper. So my husband doesn’t know it yet. You already know that we kissed your husband. Well as kissed? Well, I tried,” replied Hope.
In the series, the heroine is not the fact that is selling tickets at the box office, which name is Galina. The actress said, warmed to the role.
“Galya is such a modest woman, who cannot be happy with his life, which disappointed in men, and now she really want to find true love and that it was mutual. Because I have a lot in my life, traveled, went on tour by train, I saw these characters. I like these women, their hairstyles, as they are painted, sometimes there is a hint of the 90s,” said singer.