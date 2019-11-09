Hope: scientists have created a cure for all cancers
Scientists have deduced a new virus of the family pox that can cure cancer. According to The Daily Mail, the results showed that the treatment under the code name CF33 can kill all types of cancer (at least in a Petri dish), and reduced malignant tumors in mice.
American Professor Yuman Fong develops a method of treatment together with Australian biotechnology company Imugene.
They hope next year to test the effect of treatment on patients with breast cancer .
Professor Fong is currently in Australia to organise clinical trials, which hold in several countries.
Patients with breast cancer, melanoma, lung cancer, bladder, stomach and intestines will be able to check for yourself the effectiveness of the new method.
Success in mice does not guarantee that the newly created virus will be able to treat people, but Professor Fong believes in success, as other viruses have shown efficacy in the fight against cancer in humans.
Exactly the same form of the herpes virus called Imlygic or T-Vec is able to treat melanoma, because it helps the body’s immune system to recognize and destroy tumor and melanoma cells in the body.
“Since the beginning of the 1900s there was evidence that viruses can kill cancer. For example, in humans after rabies vaccination the cancer has disappeared or has entered remission”, said Professor Fong.
But there were fears that the virus may be too toxic to humans and be fatal.
“The problem was that if a virus is quite toxic (capable of destroying cancer), then there is reason to worry that he might kill a man,” he explains.
Professor Fong noticed that the cow pox, successfully defended people against smallpox about 200 years ago, safe for human. It formed the basis of a new drug against cancer.
Testing has shown that the mixing of vaccinia with other viruses can kill cancer.
Patients with cancer injected the engineered virus directly into their tumors for the breakthrough treatment.
It is hoped that the virus will infect malignant tumors and cause them to self-destruct. Then the immune system will receive a signal about the other cancer cells in the body, leading to the death of diseased cells.
