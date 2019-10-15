Hormonal contraceptives: how to get rid of nausea?
Hormonal contraceptives are among the most reliable tools that will help prevent an unwanted pregnancy. But they have many side effects, including nausea. How to get rid of that feeling, will be discussed in our material.
Why am I feeling sick when taking hormonal contraceptives
Hormonal contraceptives are synthetic versions of natural hormones – estrogen and progesterone. They quickly enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body. It acts on tissues and organs, which leads to different side effects. Including is nausea, which may lead to poor appetite.
Causes nausea estrogen, which irritates the mucous membrane of the stomach. The higher dose of this hormone, the more likely that hormonal contraceptives will cause nausea.
There’s also another mechanism for the development of nausea by the action of estrogen. It stimulates the production of nitric oxide by the enzyme nitric oxide synthases. This leads to relaxation of smooth muscles, which are made from the gastro-intestinal tract. This slows down peristalsis, gastric emptying, and provokes nausea.
Nausea can be due to progesterone. It reduces the ability of smooth muscle contraction and slows down the process of moving food from the stomach into the intestine.
Nausea occurs due to hormonal contraceptives that contain either estrogen or progesterone, or progesterone in combination with estradiol. By the way, there are other side effects:
- Swelling and chest pain;
- Weight gain;
- Headaches;
- Mood swings.
Can sometimes increase bleeding during menstruation. This is due to the fact that the uterus for one or two cycles to adapt to the new hormone levels. But still one of the main side effects is nausea.
How to get rid of nausea
If nausea continues for several days, you must contact your doctor to replace the drug. To do this unchecked should not be, because it’s a hormonal contraceptive. If contraceptives do not plan to change, then you need to discuss with your doctor the moment. After all, it is quite difficult to live with the constant nausea. So, you can be prescribed medications that help to survive the process of adapting to the synthetic hormones. It can be drugs-antacids to reduce irritation of the stomach lining caused by estrogen.
It is also possible to antihistamines, saving from nausea, vomiting and dizziness, or serotoninergicheskih drugs. In addition, it is possible to apply preparations with less estrogen. As in the case of progestin, the lower the concentration of the active substance, the less it will cause nausea, and therefore, the faster the body adapts to the hormones.
Get rid of the nausea you can use other means that are not in contact with the stomach lining. It may be an intrauterine device with hormones, condoms or non-hormonal of the air force.