Hormonal: than it is dangerous and how to put them in order
The organs of the human body control the hormones. Them in the body of great many. When disturbed their balance, the delicate balance collapses and problems with health. How to put them in order?
- Testosterone
This male hormone. It affects bones, muscles, the male libido.
To improve the hormone need to eat soy products (tofu, of edamame), pomegranate, grapes, raisins, tuna fish and eggs. Reduce its concentration of wheat flour and alcohol.
- Estrogen
Female hormones affect the menstrual cycle, breast growth. Men it is also important because it strengthens bones. Problems with estrogen were more likely to have people with excess weight. Dangerous to what little estrogen and a lot of testosterone can lead up the woman to the operating table. It is proved that this is one of the causes of breast cancer.
To normalize the production of estrogen helps whole soy, fruit, broccoli and cauliflower.
- Adrenaline
This hormone helps the blood rushing to the muscles, nourishing them. An excess of adrenaline leads to irritability, poor sleeping, anxiety, dizziness. To control this hormone help exercise and yoga.
- Cortisol
This hormone is released in large quantities during stress. It helps maintain water balance in the body and prevents the pressure jump. Affects cortisol and libido, immunity and the gastrointestinal tract. At high level of this hormone these systems begin to function properly. In addition, there is acne and excess weight.
Experts suggest to cope with stress, to prevent cortisol naughty.
- Insulin
This hormone is also very important. It regulates the blood sugar. To increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin help exercise. But before training it is important to eat. Experts recommend to do 40 minutes before the gym and half an hour after him.
It should be noted that costs at least annually to check your hormones and not to delay a visit to the doctors.