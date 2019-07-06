Horoscope for a week from 8 to 14 July 2019
Horoscope for the coming week will help you to properly plan your Affairs, and also to find the strength to move forward. The advice of astrologers will be useful for representatives of all Zodiac Signs.
Human energy depends on a number of different factors, including the environment, occupation, intensity of work and the proper rest. In General, the week will be quite calm, however, the beginning of retrograde motion of mercury, 8 July, will bring into our lives some changes. Try not to get too zealous in trying to achieve success at work and in business because the stars now want to see stability and balance in people’s lives.
Aries
Astrologers recommend Aries find out your power potential, because from 8 to 15 July, they will expect a period of testing. Stars will require maximum impact from the representatives of this Zodiac Sign. It will be a time when you either sink or swim. To stay on Olympus or pass all the tests on the way to the top, you will need a clear understanding of their desires.
The rams need to ask ourselves certain goals and objectives. In case of troubles should maintain your equanimity and continue to fight for a place under the sun in love, business and other fields. In these people’s lives will not be superfluous and greed. The only thing the stars and planets will require in abundance is determination, swiftness and love for his work.
Taurus
The Taurus, a period when the stars want they acted as observers. Of course, if you have a chance, you need to take his, but the rampage is better not to climb. This week will be very calm and predictable. 11 and 12 July is the best time to practice cases that do not require large investments of time and effort. The end of the week have to spend surrounded by loved ones, avoiding selfish people.
What to love Affairs, from 8 to 14 the number of single Taurus will have the opportunity to meet someone. Also, the Bulls might meet on your way and people who will become good friends, companions, partners. This is a very warm time, have to communicate, exchange experience, and training. The main thing is to stay sincere and everything else will work itself out.
Gemini
Gemini this week may be only one significant disadvantage — the aggravation of jealousy. Effective plots will help to cope with it. Wait for cool twists of fate in the coming period is not necessary — it will be a time when all is calm, measured and clear. From inner demons in addition to jealousy can escalate and greed. This means that spending money is not worth it.
Home astrologers suggest you to maintain complete cleanliness in the house. Chaos, disorder and dirt, the presence of trash is a direct path to the loss, to a bad mood. No need to put themselves spoke in the wheel, distancing themselves from the goal. Astrologers also suggest to get rid of stereotypical thinking, which can lead to loss of confidence on the part of colleagues, friends and relatives.
Cancer
The stars this week will reveal some defects and weaknesses of Cancers. It may be for the representatives of this Zodiac Sign is rather negative consequences, but that does not mean that the whole week will be marked by a struggle. It’s the perfect time for introspection. In relationships with others Cancers need the flexibility to be responsive.
Astrologers recommend not to pull in your soul various COP kind of resentment or hatred. Stars want Raki learned to forgive our offenders and enemies. This week, Cancers will become more charismatic, so that the attention of the opposite sex they provided. Main only to the second half did not start to be jealous. Better not to give anyone reason to doubt the honesty.
Leo
Lions astrologers strongly suggest to be consistent with things not to take on everything. If lonely representatives of this Sign will suddenly meet the love, it is better not to rush things, and check the love compatibility with a potential partner. Excessive aggressiveness may lead to adoption of wrong and hasty decisions that you regret.
Astrologers advise not to spend a lot of money and not to buy anything that was not scheduled or has no importance. Now is not the time to indulge ourselves with an unscheduled holiday. Stars want the Lions engaged in urgent matters. In difficult times it is helpful to listen to the advice of others, to the voice of the heart.
Virgin
In Virgo begins a period when they should focus not on money but on caring for the household, the family, my parents, their health and well-being. You can safely go on vacation, to change the atmosphere around you. It will be useful to fully focus on the love field, as this week’s lucky all — and those who are lonely and those who are already married or in relationships.
If you still have to deal with the Affairs of a financial nature or to go head first into the work, it is better not to forget about the money signs. On the horizon may arise disputable situations and moments in which one logic is not enough. Virgos need maximum prudence, foresight and the ability to take pressure.
Libra
The scales will need a fresh Outlook on life. Stars and planets are now in a position where stagnation and boredom can cause troubles and problems. You need to set new goals, find new motivation. Astrologers suggest to bring the house in order, to clean according to the rules of Feng Shui. This will help make the home atmosphere more creative and conducive to work or rest.
Most take to be the representatives of this Sign who will be able to overcome his jealousy and negativity. Luck will be waiting for modest Weights that are not ready to break the Treaty, go to the treachery and cunning. The cure for all ills — the ability to compromise even with people who are detractors.
Scorpio
The representatives of this Sign will be a lot of secret fans and hidden admirers. The charisma and charm of these people will grow significantly, which will open new possibilities in love and in business, in work. The biggest magnet of happiness will be sincere and genuine love for the Scorpions, which is infectious. They will become the lucky mascot for family and friends.
Astrologers advise not to miss details, be extremely careful in everything. So you can minimize losses of a financial nature in case of unforeseen problems. To intensify the financial flows will help the excitement, enthusiasm and high motivation. Excessive ambition will cease to be a negative quality.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius begins the period when the first place of importance beyond love. Amorous adventures will help representatives of this Sign how to relax body and soul. To expect the emergence of a serious relationship is not worth it, but with the appropriate level of care can see for yourself in the flow of people the perfect pair. Strong talismans will help to attract love and luck.
In matters relating to the work, it is worth remembering that the shifting of responsibility is strictly banned. All difficulties must be taken with dignity. The only way to have a positive impact on others — giving them an example how to do that. The younger generation will respect the archers even more, but the older ones can share some wisdom and also showed their respect. Representatives of this Sign waiting for the enhancement, success and triumphs.
Capricorn
In Capricorn this week you have the opportunity to succeed in cases that previously did not work. To do this is to avoid contact with energy vampires and people-manipulators and all whose actions have a negative impact on productivity. It’s time to neutralize your fears and be filled with a powerful confidence. It’s the perfect time to be self-sufficient, to show everyone his worth as a leader and inspirer.
Also Capricorns can experience in love Affairs. The main thing is to love and work do not overlap and did not exert on each other a negative impact. Leisure, romance and business now require maximum involvement and attention.
Aquarius
Aquarius to fulfill your dreams will help faith in yourself and the help of loved ones. To reject the desire to help not because it may offend someone who will take the initiative.
In love, Aquarians can expect unplanned change, especially in the beginning weeks. It could be quarrels, conflicts, sudden occurrence of obstacles in joint matters. To worry it will not be easy, if you just set yourself up for negativity. Every Aquarius will be able to overcome the problems. This will help them the ability to compromise.
Fish
Fish start the time when the influence of ill-wishers and enemies increases. Neperebivaemy amulet against the evil eye and envy will help to keep your energy sacred and inviolable. Legal and organizational Affairs to do in the meantime is not worth it. It is better to give more time to something else. You can do shopping, but not spending more than you need.
Problems astrologers suggest philosophically. It is advisable to perceive what is happening around. So Fish will be able to become a role model. Expansion in all spheres of life it is best to suspend. It is time to look back and to look at their actions from the outside.