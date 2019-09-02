Horoscope for the month. It’s time for decisive action
The most comprehensive astrological forecast for September.
General ostrovlyany of the month, favorable and adverse days
“The main objective of Sep is the ability to quickly grab those chances which the destiny will send to each of us. It is important not to dwell on the unfulfilled dreams, but to act quickly and decisively,” says the astrologer Astro7 Taisiya Veritas.
If you are tired of the summer mess with Affairs, then get ready to join active work directly from the first of September. September 1, mercury in trine to Uranus and Venus to Saturn. Spontaneous action can bring success. 15 September — tact and ability to speak politely and delicately gain a special power that can change even the most difficult situation for the better.
September 24, mercury in sextile to generous Jupiter and this day is perfect to start something important, what you personally have high hopes. For lovers of stability and measured action September may seem too tedious due to the fact that very often their plans have to change directly in the course of action.
September 7, mercury in opposition to Neptune, and this aspect is very easy to become captivated by something that is insignificant or misleading. Scammers of all stripes will be unusually active.
September 17, Moon in conjunction with Uranus can make noise in those matters which seemed to be clear and simple. Get ready for what you will need to act quickly, though, and options are abound. A detailed review of favorable and unfavorable days of the coming months you can read here.
Tarot forecast for the month
Divination by Tarot cards on September says: “it is time to act.” In August card are warned that should be confined to plans for the future, but with activity it is better to slow down. September also opens doors. Tarot warned that without loss will not do, you should be especially careful in financial matters.
Advice of the Tarot for September. The knight of Cups is the harness new ideas, “fresh breeze” which brings some emotional lift. We should listen to your feelings, they are now saying all the right things. Don’t be afraid to be too optimistic, the Knight of Cups brings love, good news, news that will inspire us. Maybe it’s time to reconcile with someone or someone comes to help us in a hard case. In any case — do not burden yourself with unnecessary anxieties, attempts to “podstelit straw” for the future.
If you think that something is good and right, so now it is.
Horoscope zodiac signs
Aries
A good period for Aries — 8th of September. These days you will succeed. Then you begin to interfere with the “special” qualities — quick temper, turning into aggressiveness. Work. Aries, the money earned in the beginning of the month, it is better to hold. In a new business precisely to invest should not be. Love. Aries find it hard to believe that their feeling may not be mutual, especially if they have already started the siege. In September, it’s time to stop and accept the situation.
Taurus
The bulls will arrive in autumn on a white horse, and maybe the horse will be whiter than others. There would have to become stronger in the saddle and to go even pace, but the Bulls will rush at full speed and will often fly out of the saddle.
Work. Allow yourself sometimes to think about work or money, which is not to be missed. In any case do not go into debt, not to get in the onerous conditions of the lenders.
Love. You will hear from your “second half” very bad things. You can blame the carelessness, unwillingness to make a larger step.
Gemini
With the exception of the first week, the Twins in September is better not to disturb the pace of life, which they took in late summer. That is, to live quietly, calmly, in General, for Twins boring.
Work. In the third week you will feel that things went better, but don’t make sudden moves forward. Comes in a good time for Twins creative professions.
Love. Lonely and deeply family-the Twins are unlikely to survive any storm of passion. In married couples Twins are in the role of a slave.
Cancer
Cancers, the stars have promised you that after a difficult August things get fun, and the time has come. Of course, Cancers do not bypass the negative trends in mid-month. But for the first decade of the heavens answer.
Work. Working Cancers, like many, after the 10th day will begin unforeseen hitches, the house may follow an unexpected spending on household appliances.
Love. Cancers, it is very likely that your heart will rival several people. Well, should have been more careful to give out your phone number at the resort.
Leo
The first week of September, the Lions will hold very rapidly, managing not only to work, but on a friendly party. It to friends the Lions and turn when you feel that things have stalled. But, alas, the joint business will bring good luck, especially if the Lions have too much hope for their partners.
Work. Will have to rely primarily on themselves. To all suggestions from the take cautiously, let them at least lie down in your head, but better not to change anything.
Love. Single lions, particularly males, is now a serious attitude to privacy. They are fed up with moths that sit on people’s wallets.
Virgin
Virgo, celebrating the successes in the first decade, be sure to make time for personal errands. I mean not just romance. Understand who is your friend, and with whom you can optionally go into conflict.
Work. If your work is connected with signing financial documents, and indeed, if you are going in September to formalize some contracts, take your usual tediousness and pedantry.
Love. Usually virgin sacrifice personal matters for the sake of work, but to intense for them Sep favorite person will be the main character in their lives.
Libra
September to spend in thought and not to go far from home. Long journeys, especially at sea, is better not to undertake. Support should be sought in the family circle.
Work. Not a very pleasant month for working Weights. You’ll have to deal with unfriendly colleagues, and to explain what you are so offended, they won’t fit.
Love. Single Libra will have a lot to think about the reasons for his loneliness and blame yourself for the actions, the consequences of which will not correct.
Scorpio
Scorpios often show themselves to be well done in a difficult situation, and now again the time has come. At least, they will not face a breakdown, they will not drown in pessimism.
Work. The most successful business will be the Scorpions first decade of the month, and the most interesting — the second. The third is not remembered by anything.
Love. Single Scorpios will go on noncommittal in their opinion, regard, and will soon be able to make sure that there is nothing more troublesome than these relationships.
Sagittarius
Not a bad month for archers, if they would less talking and more doing. Try not to discuss your case, avoid the so-called “intimate” conversations, if it’s not your very close friends or relatives.
Work. Less non-business conversations at work, more of a disregard for how “neosmectine” person you look, and success to you in September is quite guaranteed.
Love. Single archers can now change the priorities. Family Archers if they quarrel with their “second halves” will make every effort to make amends.
Capricorn
Capricorns are known for their ability to stand firmly on the ground and in the clouds, can survive this month very successfully. Very often it can be the only true compromise, they will find the right words. Work. Capricorns will feel in their element: you need to work hard without asking questions. However, they will work mostly as leaders, if not by post, as a matter of fact.
Love. If on the horizon at the lonely Capricorns will appear that a “positive person”, Capricorns will spare no effort to get it.
Aquarius
After a busy August, the Aquarians slightly slow down. They rarely can be seen at public events and in the office they would prefer a corner where they would not have noticed. And this is a very good tactic.
Work. If you found a new job, take a pause and look what is happening in your chosen company is not in the summer, and in the midst of working days, you might find this absolutely will not work.
Love. And lonely, and the family Aquarians are very painful perceive if their “second half” or new acquaintances will begin to pressure them.
Fish
Career and personal life of Fish in September could have been brilliant, but they will all spoil his excessive emotionality. You can too quickly to be disappointed in people, in passing sentence fast and not always right.
Work. Often repeat to yourself “I’m good” because you do everything well. Preferably modest success than “hot and cold”.
Love. Family of Fish is possible not to worry, they now have a house is a fortress. But single Fish can pull to the wrong people. The more you achieve, the faster we need to end this relationship.