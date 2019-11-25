Horoscope for the week. Dream come true Monday for one month
Dream come true Monday for the month!
The most comprehensive astrological forecast for the week 25 November to 1 December.
General ostrovlyany weeks
Monday. The moon in trine to Neptune. Dreams of today can be implemented within a month, if should not aspire to the global goal. Today it is possible safely and to actively dream, only to share their desires with others is absolutely contraindicated.
Tuesday. Venus enters the sign of Capricorn. Feelings to Express becomes harder, but is worth a thousand words they will talk about a specific thing. If you want to show your feelings to someone, show care of him or do that dream about the one who is dear to you.
Environment. The sun polyestere to Mars. If you want to act, but there is no clear plan, chaotic activity is not the best use for your energy. Take your time, even if you desperately want to get what you want right now. Proceed with calculation and deliberation.
Thursday. Mercury in trine to Neptune. Prophetic dreams and premonitions of this day may not be accidental, but certainly point to the events of the near future. Listen to your intuition and do not dismiss my feelings, even if they cause you concern.
Friday. Venus in trine to Uranus. The day is suitable for new acquaintances and beginning a new Chapter in your personal life. Today we need to actively Express themselves, make new friends and it is possible that you will be able to find love or simply make new friends.
Saturday. Mercury in sextile to Saturn. The influence of authority on other people it is better not to ignore it, but to emphasize their respect for the status or the experience of others. If you are entangled in some difficult situation, ask advice or ask for help from someone more experienced than you, or has the desired resources.
Sunday. The sun in trine to Neptune. Intuitions and hunches can help you solve a long-standing problem. Listen to your inner voice, but do not share with others your ideas.
Horoscope zodiac signs
Aries
Aries the week will be incremental, with the second half, particularly weekends, as workload will far outweigh the first. In the beginning of the week Aries will not be able to decide who is more beautiful — they or the world which they are constantly flattering.
Work. This week you can first buy something and then at the same to lose, so don’t flatter yourself.
Love. Single Aries should not only rely on its visual appeal, on the contrary, when Dating doesn’t hurt to demonstrate your knowledge in any field.
Taurus
Taurus, this week you have to listen to accusations of inaction. Among the calling are like those who see your mistakes and sincerely worried about you, and those who seek to pull you into the adventure.
Work. Do not pay this week for schemes that are unfamiliar to you, it applies to various e-wallet and transfer cash.
Love. Taurus will feel in their own “earthly” elements, but this does not mean to reduce all personal communication to talk about stores, repairs and other boring.
Gemini
Gemini achieved harmony with the world and others. People again need you often you have to pronounce the final word in someone else’s dispute. At the same time, and you yourself are not stopping this week to learn.
Work. The Twins have only one problem — the cost worthy, in their opinion, life. This includes the desire to benefit others, from small to large.
Love. The theme of the former affection becomes relevant for single Twins. You may want to go back to the old relationship, but yet on the level of communication.
Cancer
The week will be nice, if the Crabs will abandon the ambitious goals that they literally will not give peace. Accept the fact that it’s just the influence of the new moon, it is actually clear paths to those goals you can’t see.
Work. In the very popular movie sounded a toast to the coincidence of desires and possibilities, so you are not the same. Your moods will make you easy prey for con artists and schemers.
Love. Cancers, not to be confused with family values and material benefits, and do not try to get one at the expense of another.
Leo
The General complacency Lions will not be so careless, so they can do things on your own without risking to make a mistake. Take the initiative, but consider that many it would be annoying.
Work. If to speak about work, the tactic until the former: the point of effort, no rosy expectations. I work!
Love. Lions, don’t you think that your personal life is interested in too many people? It’s very simple: you are always in sight.
Virgin
Unfortunately, this week, Virgo will be convinced that relations with outsiders to build is much easier than with those who are considered relatives. In your circle you have ceased to understand brewing conflict that you’ll have to settle.
Work. Virgins not an easy situation, career goes up the hill but it literally eats your time and threatens to bring down the dear relationship.
Love. The calm lasted not for long, you again the conflict between work and personal life.
Libra
Libra, the quiet time was over. Your success depends on the positive, which you have accumulated, because to enter the track with a running start would be difficult. Prepare for the fact that you are a little rusty and don’t want to take you into consideration.
Work. Libra this week can make good money, but not at the main place of service, and thanks to their skills.
Love. Libra enjoy the quiet pleasures of private life and regret only one thing — they are not very frequent.
Scorpio
Scorpions now have an occupation that allows them to realize their potential. All the free time representatives of this sign give up this occupation, and family support you.
Work. Scorpions can not limit yourself in spending. You either get a raise or repay the debt.
Love. Lonely Scorpios this week, and in the near future, can damage the passion of their nature.
Sagittarius
The main time Sagittarians will tend to work, like many, they begin to prepare for the new year expenses. You have a lot of meetings, which will be important to make a good impression.
Work. Sagittarius, the week will start well, but then there are hitches for colleagues or partners, they will spoil you all and the enthusiasm and mood.
Love. Archers, regardless of their marital status, will feel that the attention to their person become less, but they won’t be disappointed.
Capricorn
Capricorns, first half of the week you are too addicted to the search for unknown ideals, constantly comparing your dreams with reality and especially with people who are near you. On many things, you will react unreasonably emotional.
Work. Capricorns will do very prudently — this week they will put in order the papers, in General, anything with letters.
Love. Capricorns in vain to get out of the bins compasses, plumb lines and other objects to measure the correct parameters.
Aquarius
Aquarians are still carried away with thoughts somewhere far, far away, and it hurts them at home and at work. Stop dreaming, now you have clarity and consistency, and then you’ll be able to reward.
Work. Aquarius may be interested in only quick profits, and it, alas, is not expected. So the whole working week will be held for Aquarius in the struggle with themselves.
Love. Aquarians, your extravagant gestures no one will appreciate, even their own husbands and wives. To establish the relationship that you’ve sacrificed to work, will have a price of time and effort.
Fish
Fish, a very good period for travel, Dating and communication. Not the fact that you necessarily go somewhere, but the new people on your path of life just appears, and not by accident.
Work. The proverb about a hundred rubles a hundred friends about you. Perhaps, financially, this week will have to live quite modestly, but you will get useful links.
Love. The Fish are still quiet and smooth, single Fish spend time with either friends or relatives and does not respond to the subring on the subject of personal life.