Horoscope for the year 2020 Zodiac Signs
With the departure of Yellow Pig over and the twelve-year astrological cycle. Will be replaced by a White Rat, and start a “new samsara”, which will be held under the auspices of Jupiter and Saturn. What will it bring us — say the astrologers.
The year 2020 promises to pass quietly, without shocking changes and loud astrological events. The influence of Jupiter and Saturn — the only important point being which you can immerse yourself in an atmosphere of optimism. Astrologers advise you to remember about their spiritual landmarks, to restore order in thought and in life. For what? Jupiter — planet of expansion, is able to increase everything that affects, good and bad. Therefore, the desire to find fault, and causes bad luck has played a cruel joke. It is better to focus on the good, and then it will be more. Each 2020 promises something different, and it is useful to find out what.
Aries
In 2020, the Rams can pursue a sense of incompleteness: most of the time have to fight for their dreams, but end to those difficult battles will not be seen. Aries does not hurt to become more flexible, soft and pliable, if you want to achieve outstanding results. Year will be multi-tasking when you need to solve several cases in different spheres of life. The main advice of astrologers — not to lose persistence. If the Rams finish at least one goal, and other goals will become much easier.
Taurus
Commitment, responsibility and practicality are the three pillars on which we must rely for Taurus this year. Yes, you will have to change many habits to give up some pleasures and entertainment, but if you will be able to reverse itself and to survive, the universe will not regret gifts. Furthermore, any ambitious projects launched in 2020, will bring Taurus money for many more years.
Gemini
In 2020 in the lives of the Twins will come to new people with good intentions. Do not just open your heart, but it’s worth a look in the coming months, the environment will be one who will change life. Will not damage the diversity, and the strength of each Twin to make it useful. New Hobbies, make spontaneous decisions, change jobs, travel — all of this will worsen the situation and raise to a new level of life.
Cancer
Cancers in 2020 will smile to the stars themselves. The only thing I warn astrologers: drift possible when we have settled all the major issues. This is especially true of the balance of power in love and in career. You can trust planet-patrons: they will permanently push Cancers to good opportunities, and many of them will.
Leo
Lions astrologers recommend not to be afraid of the initiative. This is true for all decisions, ranging from personal relations to planning for the future. Do not be afraid to look far ahead, but it should be remembered that awaits tomorrow. Forgotten and delayed things — the enemy lions in the new year. Even if it would seem that force is no more need to go forward. Just then the hostess of the year will help give you strength and guide to happiness.
Virgin
Virgins in 2020 will help all the best qualities: the ability to plan, and developed intuition, and discretion. We should also mention the gift of prophecy: it will come in handy in your career. If you can soberly assess the situation, listen to your inner voice, notice chances are, by the feet of Virgins will fall any opportunity. The main thing — not to delay making decisions, otherwise there is a risk to fall into depression and lose faith in themselves.
Libra
The year of the Yellow Pig was tested Weights for strength, but in 2020 they will be able to turn the head and enjoy the moment. In life the Scales will be enough good luck, happiness, love, so you can leisurely plan for the future and slowly advance from one target to another. Analytical skills and well-developed intuition lead Weights on the right path. Use them, they will be able to get favors from the stars.
Scorpio
It is difficult to imagine a more disharmonious Union than Scorpio and a Rat, so representatives of this Sign 2020 can be tricky. Astrologers do not recommend to show obstinacy, and quarrelsome disposition, otherwise mistress will throw challenges. It is important to remember that the Rat is rather tricky and insidious, so dangerous to believe in flattery or to succumb to provocations contrary to common sense. Scorpio it is important to stay away from negativity and only be charged creative energy, then this year will be quite well.
Sagittarius
Horoscope for the year 2020 promises Sagittarius a situation of choice. To understand global issues and to look for imaginative ways out of difficult situations. The rat was forced to give up the comfort of familiar routines, working schemes and well-established habits. But the important thing is that in the end the choice will lead to success, as patron of the year seems determined to help.
Capricorn
In 2020, the Capricorn can learn that kind of betrayal and deception. And although they do not belong to the weakest signs of the Zodiac, this situation for some time will pull the rug from under his feet. Back on track will help a new experience, so the best I can do Capricorns in response to failure is to try something new. There are good news: in the sphere of love seen full idyll, and therefore the threat need to wait of the enemies. Armed with a trademark grin, courtesy and vigilance, Ibex will provide protection and luck for the whole year.
Aquarius
Astrologers warn of Aquarius: the year 2020 can push you with a series of unforeseen situations. The patroness of the year will be to obstruct, to arrange a test of strength, confuse the plans and thoughts. It is advisable to contact often hidden talents and abilities. The ability to focus on a good will be useful in work, the ability to defend their point of view — love, and creative thinking in business. Most importantly — do not take in negative emotions, any problems will be easily solved, if to maintain neutrality.
Fish
Before the Fish appears quite broad prospects. It should be remembered that in 2020 you will choose the path that will have to go the next few years, if not more. Therefore, if Fish have not yet found their purpose, then it is time to find. Rat loves the risk and excitement, and if you play by its rules, the result will exceed all expectations. But priority will have to give something to one, so relaxed and familiar movements for the better left to others.