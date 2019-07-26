Horoscope from August 1 to 15: which of the zodiac signs to fall in love
Despite the fact that astrologers are the last month of summer has been dubbed controversial and sometimes treacherous, discouraged early.
Along with this, they talk about some pleasant moments, which, of course, not all will experience, but to rely on them many.
Summer moves to the final, and the signs of the zodiac, which the first the summer months spent at work, in a hurry to relax and taste for amorous adventures. New meetings and new novels very probable, but love…
She does not come to order! This feeling is unpredictable, comes when you not expect it, and hides when cry to him.
And yet, the stars will show in this sense, his benevolence to three signs of the zodiac.
These Pets can call love anything you like, even in a whisper, but they can not call at all – but rest assured, it will be.
You will fall in deep once again and be grateful for what you gave once again the opportunity to experience all the sweetness of romantic feelings:
Gemini.
Gemini and already fall in love five times a day, and here’s another gift.
But it will be radically different from your previous fleeting relationships.
The feeling that you will visit this time will be deep and vivid. You do not believe and do not recognize yourself in this new, stupid and in love with the man.
Keep that feeling – if I lose someone whom I feel a real, sincere sympathy, unlikely to soon be able to meet like this.
We can only hope that the flighty Gemini will not be allowed on the wind a chance to find true happiness with the one you love and would not exchange it for another trifle, as it happened with them more than once.
Lion.
And kings fall in love just as mortals do. And be the same ridiculous, irrational, blushing and turning pale. You might not believe it, lions – but in early August it will happen with you.
The lions always managed to retain strength and dignity in the most controversial situations, but this time the trap of love is too tricky.
The new boyfriend will turn lover of the king of beasts in the affectionate cat and will enjoy the process of this transformation.
Do not be afraid to be weak and dependent – if it’s really true love, over time it will make you stronger and more powerful.
Love and be loved!
Libra.
Libra was one of those who have long been dreaming of a new relationship. The love they dream of dark nights, they sigh about it, looking out the window, read romance novels, trying to try on the images of the main characters.
The stars drew the attention to you. In the first week of August, your wish will come true.
Maybe a new passion will not resemble the image of the book you read, but the feelings of nurture towards you is very real.
And from the sympathy scales quickly grow into an all-consuming passion.
Enjoy the unexpected gift and try not to part with him too quickly.
The stars kind and generous today – but who knows whether they will be favorable to you tomorrow?