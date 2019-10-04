Horoscope Pavel Globa in October 2019
Pavel Globa is one of the most respected and popular astrologers of our time. His predictions helped thousands of people to attract good luck and to realize dreams. Horoscope for October will be no exception.
In most cases, the main cause of failure is a negative energy. Its spring is unpleasant places or conflicting people. In October is more wary of the second, so it would be nice to be able to recognize a person with bad energy to avoid such communication.
Aries
Negative energy causes various diseases. These diseases can be both psychological and physical in nature. Aries are not usually subject to doubts and fears of other people, but in October the stars and planets advise them as little as possible to listen to what others say. No need to go to conflict and to succumb to provocations. They can cause headaches, insecurity, disruption of plans.
It is desirable to have a rest in October. It’s not just about output, but about the rest of the workday and during it. Must find a minute to relax, think about something pleasant, for a change of scenery. Do not overload yourself with work in October.
Taurus
October is the perfect time for the fulfillment of desires. Taurus dreams can come true, but you have to work hard.
It is advisable to listen and look at everything that happens around. In October, for Taurus can be a lot interesting. Some important events will be the beginning of a new path in love or in business. Stars and planets are positive, so we can safely begin or end a relationship to look for new work and new sources of income.
Gemini
The Twins comes highly dynamic and largely unpredictable period. One day can be productive, and the next morning something changed. When you have a bad day, to attract success and good mood will help conspiracies-the whispers. Astrologers suggest early morning to tune in best to the negative mood of the stars as little as possible impact on luck.
Maybe the Twins will be more jealous in the second month of autumn. You need to give the significant other and friends more freedom, because otherwise it will begin a series of quarrels and conflicts. From fear and turmoil can derail ambitious plans and work, will worsen health.
Cancer
The stars and planets harmonious and strong. They are on the side of Cancers, so they send these people to the various secret signs. To learn them is easy to understand, especially now, when intuition is sharp. In love the representatives of this Sign can expect a lot of progress. This applies not only to those who are lonely, but everyone who already got a relationship.
In October you can focus on the things that Raki is considered a priority for themselves, but not to forget about loved ones and loved ones. It is important to find a balance, avoiding the extremes of selfishness or altruism.
Leo
October — the time of big and small changes, strong emotions, conflicts and quarrels. For this reason, the Lions need to be careful in dealing with the Signs of the Zodiac, who never forgive any offense. With such people the Lions have to be extremely tactful and considerate.
The lions will be more sensitive in October. They need to avoid false senses, because in a romantic relationship and friendship they can be a stumbling block. Honesty is the best way of getting close to people. Of course, everything is good only in moderation, so you’ll have to think about every word.
Virgin
October will be the month for Virgins surge of information, so many representatives of this Sign will have to show more attention to detail. It’s the perfect time for learning, getting knowledge, check them in practice. Also in October, it is desirable to take more physical activity. This will help Virgins get rid of the negative, to throw out the aggression.
Time for once is not enough, so you need to determine in advance the priorities for the month. To keep up with two hares will fail so I have to either focus on love and find her, either at work and home. In the amorous sphere Virgins will be able to get the attention of the most charismatic people that will raise their self-esteem to a new level.
Libra
Astrologists suggest Libras to avoid communication with negative people in October. If such experience could not be avoided, getting rid of negativity helps mantra of healing. Also a good cure to negative emotions will be home. In the process of cleaning will be able to get rid of negative thoughts, and at the end of the Scales waiting for update home energy, improve health, improve luck.
Many problems will be solved without any physical or emotional effort on the part Weights. People born under this Zodiac Sign, you can go shopping, change of scenery, to go on a long trip. If there are important things, it is better to have a plan “B”.
Scorpio
Of course Scorpions will be a quiet month, perfect for relaxation, recreation, socializing with nice people, monotonous Affairs. At work, meanwhile, can be activated by enemies and detractors, but the special charms will protect them. As difficult as it is, it is better to learn to say “no” to people. If to sacrifice personal time for others, it may not be enough in themselves.
Scorpios should focus on the responsibilities to implement long-standing plans. In October, they can expect a pleasant visit, meeting with distant relatives or old friends. Lonely representatives of this Sign will be able to meet interesting people.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is a perfect time for any business. It is recommended to start the month with a General cleaning to refresh the energy in the house. You can also make a rearrangement of furniture to raise themselves and their households mood. In complex cases should be more patient. Not all get to do it successfully the first time, especially now, when in my head a lot of thoughts and desires.
In October, the Musketeers could use a little self-criticism. Need to preserve the natural confidence inherent in the Fire element, but don’t be afraid to look for flaws to fix them. But to other people’s words and advice it is better to take with a grain of skepticism, because among the people will be a lot of haters who doubt the archers will be on hand.
Capricorn
In October Capricorns may be concerned regarding the future. It’s going to be good for finding motivation, but negatively to luck. In this case, it will help them easy ways to reach them. In dealing with people Capricorns rarely lose self-control, but in October they will need to be very tactful. Conflicts are now useless.
In the second half of the month, experts suggest to focus on topical issues and responsibilities. Great success is waiting for Capricorn in love field, but for best results you will need more persistence. To improve productivity should not be taken all at once: it is better to solve the problems and objectives gradually, sequentially.
Aquarius
Aquarius in October will be lucky, but to keep her next to him they will only optimism and faith in yourself. Negative programs, fears, insecurities and complexes, even in small amounts can cause problems. Stars want to see in the Aquarius responsive and kind people who are willing to help others That kindness will come back to them at double the rate in the near future.
Also representatives of this Sign should not go to extremes. No need to fully immerse yourself in work or head to leave the relationship. Imbalance will lead to problems in both areas. Laziness and procrastination will also be a very dangerous pastime.
Fish
The fish in October will be much easier to adapt to the changes around. It’s the perfect time for change, for new beginnings and projects, looking for people to end relationships and start new. It will not hurt to be a little dreamy, to fish in new areas of development, to try himself in an unusual role.
Traditionally, Pisces is creatively gifted individuals, but in October they will be a little harder to conquer such a height. No need to sound the alarm, because for the second half of the month all will return into place. The main thing now — to show restraint and not to take risks, and to avoid contact with people with negative energy.